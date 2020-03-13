Overwatch League moving matches online

The Overwatch League, which canceled homestand events for March and April because of the coronavirus, is resuming matches online.

“Online play allows us to prioritize the health and safety of our entire community while still continuing to bring fans high-quality entertainment and competition,” Blizzard Entertainment said in a news release Friday.

Online matches are expected to begin on March 21, and Blizzard said it would release an updated scheduled next week. All matches will be broadcast live on YouTube and available on demand.

The March and April matches will feature teams competing in groups based on their location.

“We plan to return to team-hosted homestand competitions in front of live audiences as soon as it is safe and logistically possible,” Blizzard said.

Because of the altered schedule, All-Star Weekend will occur after the season. The Midseason Tournament has been canceled.

—Field Level Media