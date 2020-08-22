Excelsior, Spark win heading into OWL playoffs

Action in the Overwatch League’s Asia-Pacific Region continued to wind down on Saturday with a pair of matches. While most of the seeding for the region has already been determined, teams played for pride and momentum heading into the Season 3 postseason.

The New York Excelsior (16-8) took a 3-1 series win over the London Spitfire (6-14). The Excelsior looked strong on Sombra dive with legacy flex DPS player Hae-seong “Libero” Kim playing Ashe while fellow DPS and team captain Jong-ryeol “Saebyeolbe” Park played Sombra. This DPS duo had more than enough experience and skill to take out the Spitfire’s DPS rotations regardless of who London fielded.

New York jumped out to a dominant 2-0 lead with a 2-0 win on Lijiang Tower and a 1-0 full-hold on Route 66. After the break, the Spitfire showed some signs of life, mirroring the Excelsior’s composition and picking up a 1-0 full-hold on Numbani. The Excelsior adjusted, though, easily taking Volskaya Industries 2-0 for the win. The win doesn’t change either team’s standings heading into the postseason, but it was interesting to see Libero get playing time so close to the playoffs considering he has been rarely used this year.

In Saturday’s other match, the Hangzhou Spark (12-11) dominated the Seoul Dynasty (11-12) in a 3-0 sweep. While the Dynasty was the first team to popularize the commonly used dive compositions in the APAC region, the Spark showed that they had mastered the composition in this series.

Hangzhou won out in a mirror composition series, thanks in large part to support Jiming “M1ka” Liu and tank Qiulin “guxue” Xu. Sure, the Spark’s DPS showed up in a big way, but the way M1ka played Mercy gave the Spark a number of advantages through risky, aggressive play that paid off. Meanwhile, guxue was a menace on Winston and Wrecking Ball, disrupting Seoul’s backline and preventing the Dynasty from getting clean looks at teamfights.

Hangzhou took Ilios 2-0 and Watchpoint: Gibraltar 1-0, then finished the series with a perfect 3-0 win on Eichenwalde. The win moves Hangzhou directly ahead of Seoul in the overall and regional standings.

Week 29 of the Overwatch League continues on Saturday with four American region matches:

—Washington Justice vs San Francisco Shock

—Dallas Fuel vs Toronto Defiant

—Los Angeles Gladiators vs Atlanta Reign

—Los Angeles Valiant vs Vancouver Titans

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

1. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 27-2, 59-15-1, +44

2. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 24-2, 59-19-0, +40

3. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 23-3, 50-15-2, +35

4. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 18-6, 47-30-0, +17

5. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 18-7, 44-39-1, +5

6. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 17-7, 48-30-0, +18

7. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 16-8, 50-30-2, +20

8. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 10-9, 40-29-0, +11

9. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 11-9, 36-38-0, -2

10. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 9-10, 37-36-5,+1

11. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 12-11, 36-40-2, -3

12. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 11-12, 30-38-2, -8

13. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 8-11, 31-40-0, -9

14. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 8-13, 31-45-0, -14

15. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 8-14, 33-47-1, -14

16. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 6-14, 24-48-0, -24

17. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 6-14, 23-45-0, -22

18. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 6-15, 32-50-3, -18

19. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 3-16, 21-51-1, -30

20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 2-19, 14-61-4, -47