Seoul Dynasty top London Spitfire in Asian-Pacific tilt

The final day in the Asian-Pacific region of the Overwatch League saw the Seoul Dynasty record a 3-2 series win over the scrappy London Spitfire on Sunday.

This series was a back-and-forth affair and was by far the best showing out of the Spitfire (6-15) in their five series over the last two weeks.

For the most part, both teams ran the popular Sombra dive compositions that Seoul (12-12) popularized a few weeks ago to varying degrees of success. Seoul’s win came through their roster’s collective experience and star power, though London’s young roster played with good energy throughout the series.

The Dynasty started with a 2-1 win on Ilios, then the Spitfire responded with a 1-0 full-hold of Route 66. After the halftime break, Seoul took Numbani 3-2 to force match point, but London responded in kind with a 2-1 win on Temple of Anubis. While it was London that went into Oasis with momentum, Seoul’s clutch factor shined on map five. The Dynasty took Oasis 2-0 to secure the series win.

While both teams played hard this series, it didn’t ultimately impact either team’s standings. London’s young roster has shown signs of promise, but a lack of cohesion and overall roster experience have led the Spitfire to a last place finish in the APAC region. The Spitfire will go into the playoffs as the seventh seed, where they will take on the sixth-seeded Chengdu Hunters (8-14) in the first round of the single-elimination play-in bracket.

Seoul’s season has been disappointing considering the talent on the roster. The team never seemed to have a grasp on fielding its best roster and their meta reads, which led to some runs of play that can charitably be described as mercurial.

Still, the Dynasty have the raw talent necessary to play the spoiler, which they will look to do against either the New York Excelsior (16-8) or the Hangzhou Spark (12-11) in the second round of the play-in bracket.

Week 29 and the Overwatch League regular season concludes on Sunday with three matches:

Dallas Fuel vs. Paris Eternal

San Francisco Shock vs. Atlanta Reign

Los Angeles Valiant vs. Los Angeles Gladiators

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

1. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 27-2, 59-15-1, +44

2. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 24-2, 59-19-0, +40

3. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 24-3, 53-15-2, +38

4. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 18-6, 47-30-0, +17

5. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 18-7, 44-39-1, +5

6. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 17-7, 48-30-0, +18

7. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 16-8, 50-30-2, +20

8. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 12-9, 39-38-0, +1

9. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 12-11, 36-40-2, -4

10. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 10-10, 41-32-0, +9

11. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 10-10, 40-37-5,+3

12. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 12-12, 33-40-2, -7

13. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 9-11, 34-41-0, -7

14. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 8-14, 33-47-1, -14

15. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 8-14, 32-48-0, -16

16. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 6-15, 32-50-3, -18

17. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 6-15, 26-51-0, -25

18. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 6-15, 23-48-0, -25

19. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 3-16, 21-51-1, -30

20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 2-19, 14-61-4, -47

—Field Level Media