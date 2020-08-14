Mayhem topple Titans in American region action

Friday’s Overwatch League action in the American region was short, with a pair of lopsided series wins.

The first match of the day saw the sixth-ranked Florida Mayhem (16-6) take a 3-1 series win over the 18th-ranked Vancouver Titans (4-12).

The Titans started strong by running dive compositions on Oasis, securing a surprising 2-0 victory. That success was short-lived, though, as Florida quickly settled on running DPS Sang-bum “BQB” Lee on Ashe, where he dominated the rest of the series. His DPS partner and MVP candidate Jun-ki “Yaki” Kim also impressed on Echo throughout the series after the first game.

Florida took its loss in stride, bouncing back with a 1-0 full-hold of Numbani to tie the series up at halftime. After the break, the Mayhem stayed in control with a convincing 2-1 win on Volskaya Industries and a 2-0 win on Route 66. The Mayhem didn’t show much new today, but they still looked dominant and in top form.

In Friday’s second match, the 11th-ranked Los Angeles Gladiators (8-9) looked especially strong with a 3-0 sweep of the 13th-ranked Dallas Fuel (7-11). The Gladiators looked strong in their win, though it should be noted that the Fuel looked especially lost after all of the recent controversy surrounding the team.

The Gladiators started off hot with a 2-0 win on Oasis and kept the momentum rolling from there. Los Angeles took Eichenwalde 2-1 before wrapping up the series with a 1-0 full-hold of Temple of Anubis.

Over in the APAC region, the Seoul Dynasty (9-11) picked up a convincing 3-0 win over the London Spitfire (6-11). Seoul ran dive compositions with lethal effectiveness, which is impressive considering this series saw the Overwatch League debut of two-way player and offtank specialist Hyun-woo “Toyou” Lim.

The Dynasty dominated the series from the jump, taking a 2-0 win on Ilios, a 3-1 win on Eichenwalde and a 2-1 win on Hanamura. London tried to run double shield compositions throughout the series, but struggled in the face of Seoul’s aggression.

Week 28 of the Overwatch League starts on Saturday with six matches

New York Excelsior vs Seoul Dynasty

Shanghai Dragons vs London Spitfire

Atlanta Reign vs Paris Eternal

Vancouver Titans vs Dallas Fuel

Boston Uprising vs Los Angeles Gladiators

San Francisco Shock vs Philadelphia Fusion

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

1. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 26-2, 56-15-1, +41

2. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 23-2, 56-19-0, +37

3. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 22-2, 47-12-2, +35

4. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 17-6, 44-28-0, +16

5. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 18-7, 44-39-1, +5

6. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 16-6, 40-25-0, +15

7. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 15-7, 47-26-2, +21

8. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 10-7, 37-23-0, +14

9. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 10-9, 33-36-0, -3

10. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 11-11, 33-40-2, -7

11. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 8-9, 30-33-4, -3

12. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 8-11, 21-35-2, -14

13. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 7-11, 28-34-0, -9

14. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 8-12, 31-42-0, -11

15. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 6-10, 24-36-0, -12

16. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 8-14, 33-47-1, -14

17. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 6-15, 32-50-3, -18

18. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 4-13, 16-38-0, -22

19. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 3-16, 21-51-1, -30

20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 2-17, 14-55-3, -41

—Field Level Media