Dynasty stun Excelsior in APAC region action

Seoul Dynasty and Shanghai Dragons picked up 3-0 wins in Overwatch League APAC region play on Saturday.
The 12th-place Dynasty (9-11) stunned the New York Excelsior (15-7) with a sweep in the day’s first match.
The Dynasty won 2-1 on Nepal and 3-2 on Numbani before closing it out with a 2-0 win on Temple of Anubis.
The top-ranked Dragons (26-2) easily swept the Spitfire (6-11), winning 2-0 on Ilios, 3-0 on King’s Row and then closing it out with a 2-1 win on Hanamura.
Week 28 of the Overwatch League continues later Saturday with four matches:
—Atlanta Reign vs Paris Eternal
—Vancouver Titans vs Dallas Fuel
—Boston Uprising vs Los Angeles Gladiators
—San Francisco Shock vs Philadelphia Fusion
Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:
1. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 26-2, 56-15-1, +41
2. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 23-2, 56-19-0, +37
3. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 22-2, 47-12-2, +35
4. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 17-6, 44-28-0, +16
5. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 16-6, 43-26-0, +17
6. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 18-7, 44-39-1, +5
7. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 15-7, 47-26-2, +21
8. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 10-7, 37-23-0, +14
9. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 10-9, 33-36-0, -3
10. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 11-11, 33-40-2, -7
11. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 8-9, 33-33-4, 0
12. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 9-11, 24-35-2, -11
13. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 8-12, 31-42-0, -11
14. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 7-11, 28-40-0, -12
15. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 8-14, 33-47-1, -14
16. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 6-11, 24-39-0, -15
17. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 6-15, 32-50-3, -18
18. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 4-13, 17-41-0, -24
19. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 4-16, 21-51-1, -30
20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 2-17, 14-55-3, -41
—Field Level Media