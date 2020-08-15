Dynasty stun Excelsior in APAC region action

Seoul Dynasty and Shanghai Dragons picked up 3-0 wins in Overwatch League APAC region play on Saturday.

The 12th-place Dynasty (9-11) stunned the New York Excelsior (15-7) with a sweep in the day’s first match.

The Dynasty won 2-1 on Nepal and 3-2 on Numbani before closing it out with a 2-0 win on Temple of Anubis.

The top-ranked Dragons (26-2) easily swept the Spitfire (6-11), winning 2-0 on Ilios, 3-0 on King’s Row and then closing it out with a 2-1 win on Hanamura.

Week 28 of the Overwatch League continues later Saturday with four matches:

—Atlanta Reign vs Paris Eternal

—Vancouver Titans vs Dallas Fuel

—Boston Uprising vs Los Angeles Gladiators

—San Francisco Shock vs Philadelphia Fusion

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

1. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 26-2, 56-15-1, +41

2. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 23-2, 56-19-0, +37

3. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 22-2, 47-12-2, +35

4. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 17-6, 44-28-0, +16

5. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 16-6, 43-26-0, +17

6. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 18-7, 44-39-1, +5

7. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 15-7, 47-26-2, +21

8. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 10-7, 37-23-0, +14

9. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 10-9, 33-36-0, -3

10. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 11-11, 33-40-2, -7

11. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 8-9, 33-33-4, 0

12. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 9-11, 24-35-2, -11

13. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 8-12, 31-42-0, -11

14. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 7-11, 28-40-0, -12

15. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 8-14, 33-47-1, -14

16. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 6-11, 24-39-0, -15

17. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 6-15, 32-50-3, -18

18. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 4-13, 17-41-0, -24

19. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 4-16, 21-51-1, -30

20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 2-17, 14-55-3, -41

