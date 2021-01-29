Activision bullish on growing CDL, OWL in 2021

The Call of Duty League and the Overwatch League both are anticipating a larger audience in 2021, as a three-year media rights deal with YouTube enters Year 2.

The deal was struck just before the 2020 seasons of each league began. The COVID-19 pandemic then made things challenging with the leagues pressing pause for a stretch before returning to online play.

Activision Blizzard Esports, which controls both leagues, has more time in 2021 to work with YouTube in advance of the start of the seasons. The media-rights deal between the two, that runs through 2022, was worth $160 million.

“We’re going to grow them both,” Activision Blizzard chief commercial officer Brandon Snow said of the Overwatch League and the Call of Duty League in a release. “I feel really good about the show we’re going to put on.”

Viewer account linking will be available again for the Overwatch League, and will be introduced for the Call of Duty League this year. Operator skins are expected to be available for top viewers.

Fantasy-type games are also expected for the Overwatch League and will take place on a tournament basis this year rather than a full season.

PlayStation, Mountain Dew, Amp Game Fuel and the United States Air Force all have been lined up as sponsors for the Call of Duty League.

Activision Blizzard did report viewership was down in 2020 from what it was in 2019 while on Twitch, making audience growth even more critical.

The 2021 Call of Duty League is set to begin on Feb. 11. The Overwatch League is set to begin in April, with more specifics on tournament-based competition for East and West regions to be revealed at a later date.

--Field Level Media