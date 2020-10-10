Shock hold off Dynasty, repeat as champs

Finally, after months of competition in a chaotic year, the 2020 Overwatch League season has come to a close. In easily the match of the year and one of the best series of all time, the San Francisco Shock (25-3) took down the upstart Seoul Dynasty (12-12) 4-2 in the Grand Finals, winning their second straight Overwatch League championship on Saturday.

Coming into the finals, both teams had seemingly settled on how they want to play the meta. Both teams agreed that Roadhog-led sniper compositions were the way to go, but the teams varied in the surrounding pieces. While most of the series was played in double-sniper mirrors with Widowmaker and Hanzo, Shock DPS Nam-joo “Striker” Kwon played Tracer along with Hanzo throughout the series, dominating the Control maps as Tracer and shutting the Dynasty out of a single control win.

Striker took control early in the series, guiding the Shock to a 2-0 win on Oasis. The Dynasty came alive on King’s Row, finally getting some semblance of momentum going through DPS Dong-eon “FITS” Kim, who had clutch moments throughout the series as Widowmaker up against the Shock’s potent sniper player, Seonchang “ANS” Lee. Still, this wasn’t enough to lead Seoul to a win as San Francisco took King’s Row 3-2 to go up 2-0 heading into the halftime break.

After the break, though, the Dynasty had made adjustments and looked ready to break open the playbook. Taking the Shock to Hanamura for Game 3, a map San Francisco hadn’t lost on since 2018, might have seemed crazy. Seoul had a plan, though, putting DPS star and former World Champion Joon-yeong “Profit” Park on Pharah. This did well to chip away at San Francisco’s time bank, letting the Dynasty take a 2-1 win and snap the Shock’s two-year winning streak.

The Dynasty continued to turn up the pressure on Watchpoint: Gibraltar, where tank Jae-hee “Gesture” Hong’s Roadhog shined. The Dynasty got most of their momentum through Gesture or one of the snipers, with FITS popping off to snowball the Dynasty all the way to a map completion. On defense, Profit pulled out a surprise Genji pick that worked to great success, diving the Shock’s snipers with relative impunity en route to a 3-0 full-hold to tie the series up at two-all.

After Watchpoint: Gibraltar, though, the Shock got to take the Dynasty back to Control on Busan. Striker did his usual thing of commanding space as if he was a tank as Tracer, a backline assassin, but he wasn’t alone in carrying the team. Support Minki “Viol2t” Park was instrumental in San Francisco’s win, playing Ana, Zenyatta and Baptitste at absurdly high levels depending on who the Shock wanted to pressure on the Dynasty’s side. These two combined to take Busan 2-0 and force match point.

Try as Seoul might to break through San Francisco’s defenses on Hollywood, the Shock had the Dynasty figured out. As long as Profit or FITS couldn’t find the opening pick, putting Viol2t on Zenyatta ensured that the Dynasty’s tanks would get shredded from afar, before Gesture could dominate the game.

With clutch play from the entire team, including tank Matthew “super” DeLisi, who played Roadhog all series long and played moderately well against the best Roadhog in the league, the Shock took Hollywood 2-1 and finished off the series and the season with a 4-2 win.

Striker took the Finals MVP award, but the entire Shock team helped San Francisco build on its legacy as the best Overwatch team of all time with a back-to-back championship win.

--Field Level Media