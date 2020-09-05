Ailing Decay leads Justice past Fuel in OWL playoffs

The second day of Overwatch League playoffs in the North American region delivered a series that went the distance to a player exacting revenge against his former team on Friday.

In the most dramatic series of the day, the 12th-seeded Washington Justice (4-17) upset the eighth-seeded Dallas Fuel (9-12) in a 3-0 sweep.

The anticipated matchip pitted Washington’s Gui-un “Decay” Jang against his former team, which publicly dropped him. For weeks, rumors of Decay’s unhappiness and lack of work ethic circulated around the scene after Decay mysteriously disappeared from the Fuel’s starting six despite him being a potential MVP candidate.

In the postseason grudge match, the Justice took the Fuel to school.

Dallas showed some fight in map one, but Washington took Lijiang Tower 2-1. Decay’s play on Zarya was huge for the Justice, creating space for DPS duo of Chung-hee “Stitch” Lee and Ho-Sung “TTuba” Lee to work uncontested. The Fuel picked Numbani next, but Dallas failed to get anything going with an ill-advised Genji selection, losing the map 1-0.

After the break, the Justice continued to play at a high level, securing the sweep with a 2-1 win on Volskaya Industries.

The Fuel didn’t look too bad, simply outclassed by their former star’s new team, which is quickly coalescing into a threat in this patch. Washington won’t have long to celebrate, though, as it faces the defending world champions and second-seeded San Francisco Shock (25-3) on Saturday.

The sixth-seeded Los Angeles Gladiators (11-10) survived against the ninth-seeded Toronto Defiant (8-14) for a 3-2 series win.

Both teams seemed on edge entering the match, especially Los Angeles, considering its DPS ace, Ji-hyeok “birdring” Kim, was ill earlier in the day. After Toronto took Ilios 2-1, though, birdring decided he could play and came back into the series.

Bolstered by birdring’s heroics on and off the server, the Gladiators took Hollywood 3-1 and Temple of Anubis 2-1 to go up 2-1 in the series.

The Defiant then stood tall on Dorado, taking the map 3-2 to push the series to map five.

Both teams fought hard on Lijiang Tower, but it was Los Angeles that ended up taking the map 2-1 and the series.

While he was a titan in-game, birdring collapsed after the conclusion of the series. The Gladiators later tweeted that he was OK, but it’s a troubling sign for the team that has to play the top-seeded Philadelphia Fusion (24-2) on Saturday.

In the final series of the day, the 13th-seeded Boston Uprising (2-19) saw their Cinderella run come to an abrupt halt as they fell to the seventh-seeded Atlanta Reign (10-11) by a 3-1 count.

The Uprising continued to run their Roadhog-centric team compositions while the Reign preferred Reinhardt-led brawl compositions, creating an interesting clash in styles. While Boston did well to pressure Atlanta’s frontline, it couldn’t keep up with the Reign’s tempo.

The Reign started fast with a 2-1 win on Lijiang Tower followed by a 3-2 win on King’s Row to go up 2-0 at the half. The Uprising clutched out on Volskaya Industries, completing a perfect 2-0, but then the Reign rallied and took Havana 3-2 to finish the series.

Considering both teams’ regular-season performances, the result wasn’t a surprise, but the Uprising did well to win a playoff series in the same year they went 2-19 in the regular season.

Atlanta will look to continue its momentum when it takes on the third-seeded Paris Eternal (18-6). The fourth and final match on Saturday will see two teams that haven’t played yet this postseason: the fourth-seeded Florida Mayhem (17-7) and the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Valiant (12-10).

