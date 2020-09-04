Hunters top Spitfire to begin Asian-Pacific region playoffs

The Asian-Pacific region playoffs kicked off on Friday with a show as the sixth-seeded Chengdu Hunters took down the seventh-seeded London Spitfire with a 3-1 series win.

Both teams showed flexibility in their composition use, with the series starting on Nepal with 12 unique heroes in the server. That wouldn’t last long, though, as the Spitfire tried everything they could think of to slow down the Hunters.

Chengdu’s signature playstyle could not be any more perfect for this new shieldless meta, especially since it puts their backline on comfort heroes. In particular, support Li “Yveltal” Xianyao’s Mercy was huge for the Hunters (8-14), pulling off clutch Resurrections to keep stars like tank and possibly the world’s best Wrecking Ball player, Ding “Ameng” Menghan, in the fight after falling. What’s more, He “Molly” Chengzhi was fragging out as Zenyatta, landing several shots and shredding the Spitfire frontline.

Chengdu started with a 2-0 win on Nepal, which set the tone for the series as London (6-15) looked ill-prepared to deal with Chengdu’s shenanigans. King’s Row was a more competitive map, but the Spitfire’s C9 on third point set the Hunters up for a 4-3 win to go up 2-0 at halftime.

After the break, the Hunters subbed Molly and Ameng out and got subsequently rocked 2-1 on Volskaya Industries. Learning from this, Chengdu put Molly and Ameng back in on Havana, where the Hunters took a 3-1 win to take the series and move on in the playoff bracket.

London’s year was full of growing pains, and this loss will be another painful lesson for this rookie squad. Nevertheless, the future looks bright for London, provided they can keep developing their stars while finding some veteran leadership in the offseason.

The Hunters don’t have time to celebrate their win as they take on the third-seeded New York Excelsior (16-8) on Friday.

On the other side of the bracket, the fourth-ranked Hangzhou Spark (12-11) faces the fifth-ranked Seoul Dynasty (12-12). The winners of those two matches will advance to the double-elimination section of the bracket where the second-seeded Guangzhou Charge (18-7) and the top seed and OWL regular season leaders, the Shanghai Dragons (27-2), lie in wait in the upper bracket.

—Field Level Media