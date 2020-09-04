Uprising kick off OWL playoffs with surprise win

The first round of the Overwatch League playoffs delivered on the hype and anticipation on Thursday, with a new Roadhog-centric meta taking the league by storm and causing teams to adjust lineups that had been set for practically the entire season. That helped lead to an upset and a surprisingly dominant team emerging from the first of the knockout rounds.

In one of the bigger upsets of the year thus far, the 13th-seeded Boston Uprising (just 2-19 in the regular season, worst in the league) took down the 10th-seeded Houston Outlaws (6-15) in a 3-1 series win to open the North American bracket. Houston came into this series with an unorthodox strategy, putting the flexible Joao Pedro “Hydration” Goes Telles on DPS after starting him at tank for the latter half of the season and moving DPS Jeffery “Blase” Tsang to tank for Roadhog duty. Boston, on the other hand, simply put its best players on their comfort heroes, which worked wonders in this meta.

Any time Boston can put support Sang-min “Myunb0ng” Seo on his signature Ana and DPS Tae-hui “Jerry” Min on his signature Ashe, the Uprising can impress. Boston quickly took Lijiang Tower 2-0 on the back of Jerry and Myunb0ng bullying Hydration’s Pharah out of the skies. While Houston took Numbani 4-3 to tie the series up at halftime, the Outlaws’ commitment to playing Pharah proved to be their downfall.

After the break, Boston looked confident and in control, which hasn’t been true of the team all year long. On the other side, the Outlaws’ strategies were clearly not working the way they had expected. Nonetheless, Houston refused to change things up as the series went on. The Uprising took Volskaya Industries 3-2 and Dorado 3-2 to take a 3-1 series win. It’s hard to say whether Boston earned a win or Houston earned the loss, but either way this is an embarrassing end to a poor year for the Outlaws.

In Thursday’s other matchup, the 12th-seeded Washington Justice (4-17) demolished the 11th-seeded Vancouver Titans (6-15) in a 3-0 sweep. This matchup was a revenge game for the Justice’s DPS Chung-hee “Stitch” Lee and tank Hyeon-woo “JJANU” Choi, both dropped by the Titans earlier in the year as part of Vancouver’s midseason overhaul. Interestingly, the Justice fielded MVP-caliber DPS and recent acquisition Gui-un “Decay” Jang on tank, where he played Zarya across from JJANU’s Roadhog and dominated the Titans.

While Washington showed an exemplary understanding of the meta, Vancouver struggled to field a composition that could counter anything the Justice did. The Titans ran Winston-D.va dive compositions throughout the series and got summarily torn apart by Washington’s double-offtank compositions. In addition, Washington’s DPS duo of Stitch’s Ashe and Ho-sung “TTuba” Lee’s Sombra had free reign thanks to the pressure Decay put on, going practically uncontested all series long. Washington took Oasis 2-0, Numbani 3-2 and Volskaya Industries 2-1.

The Uprising and Justice won’t have much time to enjoy whatever taste the victories bring, as Round 2 takes place Friday with a trio of matches. The sixth-seeded Los Angeles Gladiators (11-10) will take on the ninth-seeded Toronto Defiant (8-14), the Uprising’s hopeful Cinderella run will run into the No. 7 seed Atlanta Reign (10-11), and Decay will seek his revenge on the organization that released him when the Justice take on the eighth-seeded Dallas Fuel (9-11).

—Field Level Media