Overwatch League Power Rankings: Week 24

With the Summer Showdown in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look ahead to the postseason. This week featured a lot of 3-0verwatch, the week wasn’t entirely void of close matches. Let’s take a look at this past weekend’s meta.

Meta criteria:

DPS were the big focus for this week of dive, with Genji taking the crown of most important DPS character for the second week of OWL action. On the hitscan side of things, Tracer saw a lot of usage in traditional dive along with Ashe in the Sigma variants of the traditional dive compositions.

Speaking of Sigma, the secondary carry roles this week were offtank and flex support. In particular, most teams ran different variants of dive compositions with Flex Supports on Zenyatta. The offtank role saw a lot of Sigma with some D.va (depending on the map) and some Zarya sprinkled in here and there.

Teams ran a variety of DPS alongside the Genji on dive, mostly Tracer and Ashe.

With all that established, let’s look at how the Overwatch League teams stand through Week 24.

North America Region

Paris Eternal (14-6)

The Eternal are doing whatever they want to people because the team is firing on all cylinders behind DPS and ROTY candidate Yeong-han “SP9RK1E” Kim. Paris managed to run the Sombra/Doomfist “Hackfist” brawl composition that hasn’t been seen in months without breaking a sweat, proving their dominance over the course of two 3-0 sweeps.

San Francisco Shock (16-2)

Running main tank Matthew “Super” DeLisi on Genji is a fun way to get people to watch the former champions dunk on the league bottom-dwelling Boston Uprising, but it showed the Shock’s weakness in terms of DPS pool. Signing former Team Japan and Third Impact DPS Taiyo “ta1yo” Henderson should alleviate some of those concerns.

Philadelphia Fusion (17-2)

The Fusion did nothing wrong — heck, they didn’t even play last weekend — but fell a spot in our power rankings due to the general history of the Fusion. Right now there’s nothing stopping Philly from being the top team in the region on paper but, as proven throughout the Fusion’s history, the Fusion being strong on paper doesn’t always lead to actual success.

Florida Mayhem (12-5)

The Mayhem looked lost at the Summer Showdown, but have regained their composure for the most part. Their win over Atlanta was reassuring that Florida is better than the middle-of-the-pack squad it looked like the previous few weeks, though there is an appreciable gulf between Florida and Philadelphia.

Toronto Defiant (7-11)

The Defiant are starting to pick up momentum heading into the end of the year, especially with DPS Brady “Agilities” Girardi finally playing his best hero, Genji. Toronto got rolled by Paris, but that shouldn’t count against them as Paris is rolling everyone, and the Defiant hung a 3-0 series sweep over the Justice.

Los Angeles Valiant (9-8)

The Valiant have just begun to understand the meta, maybe because they lost 3-0 to an Atlanta team running dive. The Valiant get the nod over the Reign simply because their loss was competitive and self-inflicted, but this team needs to start showing up big in coming weeks for the sake of seeding.

Atlanta Reign (8-7)

After Andrej “babybay” Francisty’s retirement, the Reign have felt like a brand new team. The DPS duo of Joon “Erster” Jeong and Tae-hoon “Edison” Kim showed some signs of promise last weekend, but they’ll have to gel fast if Atlanta wants to stay above .500.

Houston Outlaws (6-12)

The Outlaws gut-wrenching 3-2 overtime loss to Dallas due to C9’ing the final point of a 99-99 Nepal map might just have shattered this team’s mental. It’s a shame considering the team was starting to put good performances together around DPS Dante “Danteh” Cruz, who is playing at a role star-caliber level. It’s unfortunate that the stars of this team can’t make up for some of the weaker role pieces on the lineup.

Dallas Fuel (6-8)

Dallas technically beat Houston 3-2, but that game wasn’t won by the Fuel so much as it was lost by the Outlaws. The DPS for the Fuel have been a positive throughout the year, with the recent addition Stefan “Onigod” Fiskerstrand starting to get up to OWL speed. Unfortunately for Dallas, the rest of the roster fluctuates between serviceable and obsolescent.

Los Angeles Gladiators (7-6)

Let’s be clear, picking up a 3-0 win over a team consisting mostly of contenders players doesn’t mean you’ve solved your slump. That being said, the Gladiators’ win over Vancouver is at least a step in the right direction, and ranking them lower than the bottom three teams felt too wrong.

Washington Justice (3-14)

The Justice are starting to put together a top of the bottom-of-the-table run toward the end of the season. Dive is clearly where this team can play its best, but the severe lack of top-end talent hurts the good pieces on the lineup. Another problem? Washington’s lack of a bench means that every player is at risk of burnout by the end of the season.

Vancouver Titans (4-10)

The Titans need players other than DPS Niclas “sHockWave” Jensen and offtank Alhumaidi “KSAA” Alruwaili to step up if they want to win games. Like Washington, a lack of a serviceable bench and some lack of high-end firepower have hurt this group’s development when sHockWave can’t be the primary carry.

Boston Uprising (2-15)

This team lost to Super on Genji and then got 3-0’d by a Valiant team that had literally just figured out the meta. The Overwatch League’s resident factory of sadness continues to churn out disappointment.

Asia Region

Guangzhou Charge (17-6)

This team still passes the eyeball test in terms of relative power level vs Shanghai, and so sits on top the standings for now. At the moment, the Charge have the edge on the Dragons and can dominate any other team in the region.

Shanghai Dragons (20-2)

While Shanghai didn’t play this weekend, every team potentially near them lost to teams thought of as below them. Through inaction, Shanghai has solidified its grip on a top-2 finish in the region. Good job, Dragons.

Hangzhou Spark (8-10)

Last weekend was bizarre one, so third place will go to the team that looked the best outside of Guangzhou and Shanghai. The Spark look solid on dive, especially with DPS Minho “Architect” Park leading the way as Genji. The team is starting to put the pieces together just in time for a potential postseason run.

New York Excelsior (13-6)

New York was the first team to get truly Chengdu’d on this season, in which your team randomly loses to the Hunters in a way that makes Chengdu look like a nightmare playoff matchup. On a somewhat unrelated note, flex support and former league MVP Sung-hyeon “JJoNak” Bang has not altered his resource-intensive playstyle for a while, and it’s starting to noticeably hurt the Excelsior.

London Spitfire (6-8)

At least London took a map off of Guangzhou in its 3-1 loss to the Charge. The Spitfire appear to have plateaued in terms of what kind of team they’ll be, but given the chaos surrounding them that might not be a bad thing for the time being. The big question will be how London translates a decent regular season into the playoffs.

Chengdu Hunters (5-14)

CHENGDU IS BACK! Not that fake Chengdu we’ve been watching all year that tried to play meta but sucked! THE REAL HUNTERS! WHERE THEY DO WHATEVER THEY WANT AND TANK Ding “Ameng” Menghan CAN COUNTER SOMBRA AS WRECKING BALL SOMEHOW! Keep your eyes on the ball and on Chengdu in the coming weeks to see if their upset win over New York was a flash in the pan or a sign of things to come.

Seoul Dynasty (8-8)

Yikes. This team has players who have won OWL championships on dive compositions and they looked horrible in a 3-0 loss to Hangzhou. The talent should be better than this, but it’s hard to pin all of the Dynasty’s shortcomings on coaching.

—By Noah Waltzer, Field Level Media