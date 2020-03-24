OWL to stream 16 games over 2 days on YouTube

After a 20-day hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Overwatch League is set to resume this weekend with online action.

Eight matches are scheduled for Saturday and another eight for Sunday as the league restarts with a busier schedule than usual. All matches will be available for viewing only on YouTube Gaming.

Among the 20 OWL teams, only the Philadelphia Fusion and the Houston Outlaws will be idle this weekend, and 16 teams will play on both days. Only the Paris Eternal, Washington Justice, Los Angeles Valiant and Vancouver Titans have one game this weekend.

From mid-February through early March, the OWL canceled homestands that were due to be played in China and South Korea as the virus outbreak swept through Asia. Two weeks ago, all homestands were canceled through April, with the league announcing a move to an online format that was due to begin last Saturday.

However, last week, California’s statewide “stay at home” order prompted the weekend’s online matches to be eliminated with production staff unable to gather in Los Angeles.

The latest revision to the schedule has action starting Saturday with two games matching up the Chinese teams — the Guangzhou Charge, Shanghai Dragons, Chengdu Hunters and Hangzhou Spark. None of the Chinese squads had started the season when play was shut down after Week 5 concluded on March 8.

When the OWL went on hiatus, last year’s finalists were the only remaining unbeaten teams, albeit both had played limited schedules. The Vancouver Titans were 2-0, and the reigning champion San Francisco Shock were 1-0.

Overwatch League’s Saturday schedule:

—Guangzhou Charge vs. Shanghai Dragons, 4 a.m. ET

—Chengdu Hunters vs. Hangzhou Spark, 6 a.m. ET

—Toronto Defiant vs. Boston Uprising, 2 p.m. ET

—Paris Eternal vs. London Spitfire, 4 p.m. ET

—New York Excelsior vs. Atlanta Reign, 6 p.m. ET

—Florida Mayhem vs. Washington Justice, 8 p.m. ET

—San Francisco Shock vs. Los Angeles Gladiators, 10 p.m. ET

—Seoul Dynasty vs. Dallas Fuel, midnight ET

Overwatch League’s Sunday schedule:

—Chengdu Hunters vs. Shanghai Dragons, 4 a.m. ET

—Hangzhou Spark vs. Guangzhou Charge, 6 a.m. ET

—New York Excelsior vs. Boston Uprising, 2 p.m. ET

—Toronto Defiant vs. London Spitfire, 4 p.m. ET

—Florida Mayhem vs. Atlanta Reign, 6 p.m. ET

—Los Angeles Valiant vs. San Francisco Shock, 8 p.m. ET

—Vancouver Titans vs. Dallas Fuel, 10 p.m. ET

—Seoul Dynasty vs. Los Angeles Gladiators, midnight ET

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

(Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 2-0, 6-2-0, +4

(Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 1-0, 3-1-0, +2

(Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 5-1, 16-5-0, +11

(Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 5-1, 17-7-0, +10

(Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 4-2, 13-10-0, +3

(Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 2-1, 7-3-0, +4

(Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 3-2, 10-12-0, -2

(Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 1-1, 3-4-0, -1

(Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 2-3, 8-10-0, -2

(Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 2-4, 11-13-0, -2

(Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 2-5, 10-16-2, -6

(Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 1-4, 7-13-0, -6

(Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 1-4, 4-14-2, -10

(Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

(Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

(Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

(Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

(Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

(Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 0-1, 2-3-0, -1

(Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 0-2, 2-6-0, -4

—Field Level Media