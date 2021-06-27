Dynasty keep rolling at Summer Showdown qualifiers

The Summer Showdown qualifiers continued on Sunday in the Eastern Region with the Seoul Dynasty, Chengdu Hunters and New York Excelsior picking up wins.

The Seoul Dynasty (8-2, 8 points) made quick work of the Hangzhou Spark (6-4, 6 points), taking a convincing 3-0 sweep. The Spark’s recent run of good performances led by DPS Zheng “Shy” Yangjie was cut short by the Dynasty, who took efforts to shut Shy down all series long. Unfortunately for Hangzhou, the rest of the Spark couldn’t overcome Seoul’s star-studded lineup.

The Dynasty started with a 2-1 win on Nepal and went on to take King’s Row 4-3 and Junkertown 3-2 in the 3-0 sweep. Seoul was led by DPS Dong Eon “FITS” Kim and tank Hyeon Woo “Toyou” Lim. FITS was deadly all night long, hitting shot after shot in what has been his best professional season yet. Meanwhile, Toyou was all over Shy, preventing the Spark DPS from making the plays his team needed.

In other Sunday action, the Chengdu Hunters (5-5, 5 points) took a 3-0 win over the Guangzhou Charge (3-7, 3 points). The Hunters looked solid throughout the series, starting with a clean 2-1 win on Busan. Chengdu would go on to full-hold Eichenwalde 3-0 on the back of DPS Yi “JinMu” Hu’s Pharah before taking Route 66 3-2.

Finally, the New York Excelsior (4-6, 4 points) picked up a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Valiant (0-10, 0 points). New York made quick work of Los Angeles, taking Ilios 2-0, Hollywood 3-0, and Watchpoint: Gibraltar 3-1. The Excelsior’s dominating win came from every member winning their individual matchups, leading to a thorough stomp.

The OWL teams are competing in three weeks of matches to determine qualification for the Summer Showdown’s double-elimination playoff brackets, which will be contested July 11-18.

The top six teams from the West and the top four teams from the East will make the initial playoff rounds. Two teams from each region will advance to the double-elimination final playoff round.

The Summer Showdown qualifiers continue on Sunday with three matches:

Los Angeles Gladiators vs. Paris Eternal (West)

Boston Uprising vs. Florida Mayhem (West)

Toronto Defiant vs. Vancouver Titans (West)

Overwatch League standings by region, with win-loss record, map differential and league points

West:

1. Dallas Fuel, 5-3, +7, 10

2. San Francisco Shock, 8-2, +13, 8

3. Houston Outlaws, 7-1, +12, 7

4. Los Angeles Gladiators, 7-2, +12, 7

5. Washington Justice, 5-3, +5, 5

6. Toronto Defiant, 5-4, -2, 5

7. Atlanta Reign, 4-4, +5, 5

8. Florida Mayhem, 4-5, -2, 5

9. Boston Uprising, 4-5, -2, 4

10. Paris Eternal, 4-5, -3, 4

11. Vancouver Titans, 0-9, -22, 0

12. London Spitfire, 0-10, -23, 0

East:

1. Shanghai Dragons, 6-2, +9, 11

2. Seoul Dynasty, 8-2, +16, 8

3. Philadelphia Fusion, 6-2, +10, 6

4. Hangzhou Spark, 6-4, +8, 6

5. Chengdu Hunters, 5-5, +3, 5

6. New York Excelsior, 4-6, -4, 4

7. Guangzhou Charge, 3-7, -14, 3

8. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-10, -28, 0

--By Noah Waltzer, Field Level Media