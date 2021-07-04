Outlaws defeat Shock in battle of Western heavyweights

Paris Eternal, Dallas Fuel and Houston Outlaws picked up wins Saturday in the Western Region of the 2021 Overwatch League.

In a match of heavyweights, the Houston Outlaws (8-1, 8 points) picked up a 3-1 win over the San Francisco Shock (9-3, 9 points).

The Shock came into this match still trying to find consistency from their support lineup, while the Outlaws wanted to start their Summer Showdown campaign on a high note. While San Francisco put up a fight early, Houston dominated the second half of the series en route to a big win.

The Shock started with a Game 1 win on Busan, taking the map 2-1. Then, on Junkertown, the Outlaws managed to pull off a miraculous 6-5 win. They pushed the cart nearly all the way through in overtime with no time on the clock and then held off the desperate Shock on defense.

That result seemed to haunt San Francisco going forward. Houston dictated the pace of each subsequent game while the Shock were still trying to figure out what compositions to run. The Outlaws took care of business with a 1-0 full-hold win on Volskaya Industries and then put the series away with a 2-1 win on King’s Row.

In other action, the top-ranked Dallas Fuel (6-3, 11 points) survived a potential upset from a struggling Florida Mayhem (4-7, 5 points) in a 3-2 series win. The Mayhem came into this match with a five-match losing streak and decided to try something new, putting backup DPS Seung-hun “Checkmate” Baek into the starting main tank position.

Checkmate had some struggles concerning his aggressiveness on Reinhardt throughout the series, but his Orisa was more than serviceable.

Moreover, Checkmate gave the Mayhem a spark of life in a close loss against the top team in the Western Region. Florida did well to counter Dallas’ Symmetra-Mei brawl compositions, anticipating Dallas’ teleport angles and shutting them down before they could happen.

Dallas started with a 2-1 win on Lijiang Tower, then Florida evened the series up with a 2-1 win on Watchpoint: Gibraltar. The Fuel responded with a perfect 2-0 on Hanamura, then the Mayhem responded with a 4-3 win on Hollywood, notching the fifth-fastest attacking time in league history with 3:38 left on the clock. It all came down to Oasis, where Dallas rolled over Florida 2-0.

Finally, the Paris Eternal (6-6, 6 points) continued their ascent with a 3-0 win over the Vancouver Titans (0-11, 0 points). Paris enjoyed strong performances from their main stars, with support Emir “Kaan” Okumus continuing his rookie-of-the-year run with some amazing carry performances on Baptiste and Ana.

The Eternal started with a 2-0 win on Lijiang Tower, then dominated Junkertown 3-0 before finishing the series with a 2-1 win on Volskaya Industries. With the win, Paris qualifies for the Summer Showdown Knockouts, the first time this young team has qualified for a tournament this season.

The OWL teams are competing in three weeks of matches to determine qualification for the Summer Showdown’s double-elimination playoff brackets, which will be contested July 11-18.

The top six teams from the West and the top four teams from the East will make the initial playoff rounds. Two teams from each region will advance to the double-elimination final playoff round.

The Summer Showdown qualifiers continue on Sunday with five matches:

Seoul Dynasty vs Guangzhou Charge (East)

Philadelphia Fusion vs Shanghai Dragons (East)

Atlanta Reign vs Dallas Fuel (West)

Vancouver Titans vs Houston Outlaws (West)

Washington Justice vs Florida Mayhem (West)

Overwatch League standings by region, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West:

1. Dallas Fuel, 6-3, +8, 11

2. San Francisco Shock, 9-3, +13, 9

3. Houston Outlaws, 8-1, +14, 8

4. Los Angeles Gladiators, 7-2, +11, 7

5. Toronto Defiant, 6-4, +1, 6

6. Paris Eternal, 6-6, -1, 6

7. Atlanta Reign, 5-4, +8, 6

8. Washington Justice, 5-4, +2, 5

9. Boston Uprising, 5-5, +1, 5

10. Florida Mayhem, 4-7, -6, 5

11. London Spitfire, 0-10, -23, 0

12. Vancouver Titans, 0-11, -28, 0

East:

1. Shanghai Dragons, 7-2, +12, 12

2. Seoul Dynasty, 8-3, +13, 8

3. Philadelphia Fusion, 7-2, +13, 7

4. Hangzhou Spark, 6-4, +8, 6

5. Chengdu Hunters, 5-5, +3, 5

6. New York Excelsior, 4-6, -4, 4

7. Guangzhou Charge, 3-8, -17, 3

8. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-10, -28, 0

--By Noah Waltzer, Field Level Media