Shanghai leads charge on day full of sweeps in OWL

Sunday had a “blink and you’ll miss it” feel to it, with four of the five series played ending in a sweep. With dive compositions dominating the meta, extreme variance is to be expected — making teams that looked solid in other metas look lost while conversely making dive-oriented teams look like world beaters. Let’s look at how the closing day of Week 25 in the Overwatch League played out.

The league-leading Shanghai Dragons (22-2) strengthened their lead in the Asian Pacific region with a 3-0 win over the Seoul Dynasty (8-10). While the Dynasty’s losing streak reached four, Seoul didn’t look altogether helpless in the defeat. Outclassed, certainly (especially with Shanghai DPS Byung-sun “Fleta” Kim running amok), but not completely lost like they have looked in previous matches. The Dragons took Ilios 2-0, Numbani 5-4 and then Hanamura 3-2 to complete the sweep. Despite the loss, the Dynasty hold onto 11th place in the overall standings.

Over in the American region, the two teams that clashed in the Summer Showdown finals had dominating performances leading up to the Countdown Cup. First, the second-place Philadelphia Fusion (19-2) swept the Toronto Defiant (7-12) taking Nepal 2-1, Numbani 3-0 and Volskaya Industries 2-1. The series wasn’t a total cake walk for Philadelphia, though, as Toronto’s dive was decent. But the Fusion’s overwhelming star power put Toronto on the back foot from the start.

Similarly, the fifth-place Paris Eternal (15-6) took out the 12th-place Los Angeles Gladiators (7-8) in another sweep. The Eternal played a variety of looks, from traditional dive to brawl, changing how they attacked the Gladiators from map to map. Los Angeles was reeling after Paris took Busan 2-0, allowing the Eternal to then take Eichenwalde 2-1 and Volskaya Industries 3-2 to secure the win.

Speaking of the Countdown Cup, don’t be surprised if the 15th-place Chengdu Hunters (7-14) take a top-two seed in the APAC region. The Hunters extended their recent winning streak to three in a row with a sweep of the Hangzhou Spark (8-11). Behind DPS Hu “JinMu” Yi’s sublime Genji play and the exploits of the “Yottachad,” tank Ding “Ameng” Menghan, on his signature Wrecking Ball, Chengdu overwhelmed the Spark, who have a solid dive team on paper. The Hunters picked up a 2-0 win on Oasis, a 3-2 win on King’s Row and a 1-0 win on Hanamura to close it out.

In what would likely be considered the biggest upset of the day, the 19th-place Washington Justice (4-15) took a 3-1 series win over the 17th-place Houston Outlaws (6-13). The Outlaws started strong with a 2-0 win on Busan, but the Justice fought back behind DPS Ho-Sung “TTuba” Lee’s Genji. Washington evened the match with a 4-3 win on King’s Row, then followed that up with a 2-1 win on Temple of Anubis and a 4-3 win on Watchpoint: Gibraltar, dominating the Outlaws’ lack of productivity on dive.

Week 26 of the Overwatch League kicks off on Friday with two matches:

Dallas Fuel vs Philadelphia Fusion

Los Angeles Valiant vs Houston Outlaws

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

1. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 22-2, 53-14-1, +39

2. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 19-2, 50-19-0, +31

3. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 18-2, 44-12-2, +32

4. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 17-7, 41-38-0, +3

5. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 15-6, 41-27-0, +14

6. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 14-6, 46-23-2, +23

7. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 13-6, 37-24-0, +13

8. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 9-7, 34-22-0, +12

9. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 9-8, 30-31-0, -1

10. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 8-11, 30-40-2, -10

11. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 8-10, 20-32-1, -12

12. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 7-8, 29-30-4, -1

13. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 7-8, 27-31-0, -4

14. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 7-12, 28-40-0, -12

15. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 7-14, 33-47-1, -14

16. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 6-9, 24-33-0, -9

17. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 6-13, 30-44-3, -14

18. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 4-11, 14-35-0, -21

19. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 4-15, 20-48-1, -28

20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 2-17, 14-55-3, -41

