Dynasty finish perfect weekend with sweep of Spitfire

Seoul Dynasty posted a 3-0 win over London Spitfire in Overwatch League APAC region action on Sunday.

The Dynasty (11-11) climbed one spot into 11th place with the sweep of the Spitfire (6-13), who remained in 16th.

The Dynasty won 2-1 on Ilios and 5-4 on Eichenwalde before closing it out with a 2-1 victory on Hanamura.

It completed a perfect 9-0 weekend for the Dynasty, who swept the Spitfire on Friday and New York Excelsior on Saturday.

Week 28 of the Overwatch League continues later Sunday with three matches:

—San Francisco Shock vs Toronto Defiant

—Florida Mayhem vs Los Angeles Valiant

—Vancouver Titans vs Atlanta Reign

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

1. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 27-2, 59-15-1, +44

2. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 24-2, 59-19-0, +40

3. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 22-3, 47-15-2, +32

4. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 18-6, 47-30-0, +17

5. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 16-6, 43-26-0, +17

6. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 18-7, 44-39-1, +5

7. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 15-8, 47-29-2, +18

8. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 10-8, 39-26-0, +13

9. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 10-9, 33-36-0, -3

10. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 9-9, 36-33-5, +3

11. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 11-11, 30-35-2, -5

12. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 11-11, 33-40-2, -7

13. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 8-11, 31-40-0, -9

14. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 8-12, 31-42-0, -11

15. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 8-14, 33-47-1, -14

16. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 6-13, 24-45-0, -21

17. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 6-15, 32-50-3, -18

18. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 4-14, 17-44-0, -27

19. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 3-16, 21-51-1, -30

20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 2-18, 14-58-4, -44

