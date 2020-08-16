Fusion get revenge, top seed with win over Shock

The Philadelphia Fusion did a little more than exact revenge in their regular-season finale Saturday.

Facing the San Francisco Shock — the team that beat them in the finals of the Countdown Cup last weekend — the Fusion pulled off a sweep in the night’s final match to lock up the top seed in the American region during Week 28 play in the Overwatch League.

It was the highlight of a night that saw some teams pick up big wins for seeding and others struggle mightily with this week’s hero pool, which removed the DPS staples Genji and Tracer, the recently surging Zarya at tank, and the ever-present Brigitte at support.

The Fusion (24-2) entered the match with a half-game lead on the Shock (22-3), who needed to win the match to have a shot at the top seed. The perception around the Fusion recently has been that of a team stocked with talent but lacking a certain “clutch factor” after losing a second consecutive tournament final last week. But Philadelphia had no problems playing with a killer instinct Saturday, led in large part to exceptional Junkrat and Sombra play from DPS Hee-su “Heesu” Jeong. The Fusion controlled the tempo throughout the series while the Shock seemed to sleepwalk their way through the most important game of the regular season.

Philadelphia started with a strong 2-0 win on Lijiang Tower and went on to take King’s Row 3-2. After the break, the Shock didn’t seem up to countering what the Fusion were doing, allowing the Fusion to dictate the pace and take Temple of Anubis 2-1 to complete the sweep. While the Shock looked lost, the hero pool of the week had disrupted their gameplan significantly, so expect them to return to form when the bans go away.

The Fusion, on the other hand, showed great poise and flexibility against a top opponent — something the team likely needed after the heartbreaking tournament losses.

Over in the APAC region, the league-leading Shanghai Dragons (27-2) continued their dominance with a 3-0 sweep of the London Spitfire (6-12). The Dragons continue to look like the team to beat in the region, disrupting London’s early attempts at offense for a 2-0 win on Ilios. Shanghai continued the domination with a 3-0 win on King’s Row and a 2-1 win on Hanamura, securing the sweep and finishing their regular season as the top overall team in the league.

In Saturday’s other APAC region match, the upstart Seoul Dynasty (10-11) won a second straight match, upsetting the seventh-place New York Excelsior (15-8). The Dynasty looked strong running dive compositions, with newly promoted two-way tank player Hyun-woo “Toyou” Lim shining as D.va. Seoul’s commitment to dive threw New York for a loop as they tried to stay as flexible as possible.

In the end, the Excelsior looked lost and the Dynasty looked possibly the strongest they’ve looked all season. Seoul opened started with a 2-1 win on Nepal, continued with a 3-2 win on Numbani and finished with a perfect 2-0 win on Temple of Anubis. The Dynasty have certainly made the most of the meta considering the hero bans, but it remains to be seen if they can channel this momentum into matches without hero pools.

Back in the American region, the Paris Eternal (18-6) survived the Atlanta Reign (10-8), taking a 3-2 series win. Paris started with a strong 2-0 win on Oasis, but the Reign responded by surprising the Eternal with a Pirate Ship composition on Numbani built around the rarely-seen Bastion. Atlanta took Numani and Volskaya Industries, 3-2 both times, to go up 2-1 in the series, blitzing past a confused Paris.

While the Eternal struggled, their resident MVP candidate DPS Ki-hyo “Xzi” Jung came alive, dragging Paris kicking and screaming back into the series. Xzi was a wizard on hitscan heroes like Widowmaker and McCree throughout the series, carrying Paris to a 1-0 full-hold of Route 66 to force Map 5. There, Xzi continued to carry on McCree, dominating the Reign after they had lost their momentum in map four. Paris took Busan 2-1 to take the series on the back of Xzi’s McCree, which finished the series with a whopping 20.1 final blows per 10 minutes, MVP caliber numbers from the rookie.

In other American region action, the Los Angeles Gladiators (9-9) looked dominant in their 3-0 sweep of the last-place Boston Uprising (2-18). This series wasn’t clean by any means, with both teams hurting from the hero bans. Still, the Gladiators’ star power prevailed as they took Oasis 2-0 and Eichenwalde 3-1 to go up 2-0 at the half. After both teams flailed around in a 2-2 draw on Temple of Anubis, the Gladiators finished the series with a perfect 3-0 win on Watchpoint: Gibraltar, forcing Boston off the cart to end the series.

Finally, the Dallas Fuel (8-11) finally picked up a win after weeks of misfortune, taking out the Vancouver Titans (4-14) 3-0 to end a four-game losing streak. Dallas surged behind strong Junkrat and Sombra play from DPS Dong-ha “Doha” Kim while Vancouver appeared to struggle with their grasp of the meta. The Fuel took Oasis 2-1, Eichenwalde 3-2 and closed out the series with a 4-3 win on Volskaya Industries.

Week 28 of the Overwatch League concludes on Sunday with four matches

Seoul Dynasty vs London Spitfire

San Francisco Shock vs Toronto Defiant

Florida Mayhem vs Los Angeles Valiant

Vancouver Titans vs Atlanta Reign

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

1. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 27-2, 59-15-1, +44

2. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 24-2, 59-19-0, +40

3. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 22-3, 47-15-2, +32

4. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 18-6, 47-30-0, +17

5. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 16-6, 43-26-0, +17

6. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 18-7, 44-39-1, +5

7. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 15-8, 47-29-2, +18

8. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 10-8, 39-26-0, +13

9. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 10-9, 33-36-0, -3

10. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 9-9, 36-33-5, +3

11. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 11-11, 33-40-2, -7

12. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 10-11, 27-35-2, -8

13. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 8-11, 31-40-0, -9

14. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 8-12, 31-42-0, -11

15. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 8-14, 33-47-1, -14

16. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 6-12, 24-42-0, -18

17. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 6-15, 32-50-3, -18

18. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 4-14, 17-44-0, -27

19. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 3-16, 21-51-1, -30

20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 2-18, 14-58-4, -44

—Field Level Media