Valiant stun Mayhem to close out Week 28

The final day of the penultimate week in the Overwatch League’s regular season Sunday saw a pair of sweeps, one reverse sweep, and two pretty big upsets.

And no game was bigger than the one between the Los Angeles Valiant and Florida Mayhem, a top-four team in the American region. Florida (16-7) dominated from the start with a 2-0 win on Busan and 3-2 win on Numbani. In the early goings, the Mayhem were led by DPS Sang-bum “BQB” Lee, who dominated on hitscan heroes like Ashe and Widowmaker.

But coming out of the halftime break, the Valiant (11-9) came alive, particularly their DPS core. The combination of Kyle “KSF” Frandanisa and Kai “KSP” Collins took some time to get going, but absolutely took over Volskaya Industries as Los Angeles won 4-3 with good ultimate usage and clutch factor from both of them. With momentum on the Valiant’s side, Los Angeles went on to take Havana 4-3 and Ilios 2-0 to complete the reverse sweep.

This win helps L.A. more than the loss hurts Florida, as the Mayhem are basically locked into a fourth-place finish in the American region. But the win, combined with Atlanta’s loss Sunday, leapfrogs the Valiant over the Reign in the standings.

As for the Atlanta, the Reign were shocked by the Vancouver Titans 3-1 in a series that was never really close after the first map. The Reign (10-9) looked dominant running double shield compositions on Oasis, taking a 2-0 map to start the series. While the Titans (5-14) have historically struggled with making mid-match adaptations, there were no issues for Vancouver as it went on to take the next three maps in dominant fashion.

DPS Niclas “sHockWave” Jensen was his normal brilliant self on heroes ranging from Widowmaker and Ashe to Echo, but his DPS partner Dalton “Dalton” Bennyhoff’s Sombra was also a big player in the Titans’ win. Vancouver took Eichenwalde 3-2, Volskaya Industries 4-3, and Route 66 2-1 for the win.

This seems like a classic case of a team falling for a trap game. Atlanta looked composed and prepared when it took the Paris Eternal to five games on Saturday in a losing effort. In contrast, Atlanta looked ill-prepared and disorganized on Sunday, constantly swapping compositions and letting Vancouver dictate the pace.

In other matches, the San Francisco Shock (23-3) swept the Toronto Defiant (8-13), with their overwhelming star power leaving Toronto in a daze. San Francisco took Lijiang Tower 2-0, King’s Row 1-0 and Hanamura 2-1. Neither team gains or loses anything in postseason standings with the result.

Finally, over in the APAC region, the Seoul Dynasty (11-11) swept the London Spitfire (6-13) for the second time this weekend. Much like when these teams played on Friday, the Dynasty’s understanding and execution of a dive composition that is starting to pop up across the APAC and American regions was too much for London to handle.

The Spitfire’s backline dissolved as the Dynasty took Ilios 2-1, Eichenwalde 5-4 and Hanamura 2-1. With the loss, the Spitfire fall to the bottom of the APAC standings, while the idle Chengdu Hunters (8-14) moved up a spot.

Week 29 of the Overwatch League starts on Friday with two matches

Vancouver Titans vs Boston Uprising

Los Angeles Gladiators vs Florida Mayhem

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

1. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 27-2, 59-15-1, +44

2. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 24-2, 59-19-0, +40

3. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 23-3, 50-15-2, +35

4. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 18-6, 47-30-0, +17

5. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 18-7, 44-39-1, +5

6. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 16-7, 45-29-0, +16

7. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 15-8, 47-29-2, +18

8. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 10-9, 40-29-0, +11

9. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 11-9, 36-38-0, -2

10. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 9-9, 36-33-5, +3

11. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 11-11, 30-35-2, -5

12. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 11-11, 33-40-2, -7

13. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 8-11, 31-40-0, -9

14. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 8-13, 31-45-0, -14

15. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 8-14, 33-47-1, -14

16. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 6-13, 24-45-0, -21

17. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 6-15, 32-50-3, -18

18. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 5-14, 20-45-0, -25

19. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 3-16, 21-51-1, -30

20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 2-18, 14-58-4, -44

