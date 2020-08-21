Mayhem topple Gladiators to begin Week 29

Florida Mayhem recorded a 3-1 win over Los Angeles Gladiators on Friday to begin the final week of the 2020 Overwatch League regular season.

The Mayhem (17-7) looked incredibly solid throughout the series, running Sombra dive compositions from map to map. Main tank Pan-seung “Fate” Koo dominated the frontlines as Winston while DPS Sang-bum “BQB” Lee had a field day as Ashe and Widowmaker. The Gladiators tried a couple of different strategies, but ultimately made too many mistakes throughout the series.

Florida started by winning Lijiang Tower 2-1, though they certainly had help from a nervous-looking Los Angeles (9-10) routinely throwing away important ultimates. The Mayhem looked much more dominant on Havana, full-holding the map 1-0 against the Gladiators’ double sniper compositions.

After the break, LA finally found something that worked after putting DPS ace Ji-hyeok “birdring” Kim on the Widowmaker role for King’s Row, where he popped off for a 2-1 Gladiators win. After that, though, the Mayhem adjusted their point of attack and finished the series with a 1-0 full-hold on Hanamura.

The win secures the Mayhem a top four spot in the American Region standings. With the loss, the Gladiators’ destiny is no longer in their own hands and are most likely stuck out of fifth seed contention.

In Friday’s other match, the Vancouver Titans (6-14) looked good in a 3-0 sweep of the hapless Boston Uprising (2-19).

Vancouver’s resurgence after the organization replaced the entire team halfway through the season has been nice to see, particularly since this team has seen stars like DPS Niclas “sHockWave” Jensen make an impact from the jump.

In this series, sHockWave and his DPS partner Dalton “Dalton” Bennyhoff were firmly in control, setting the tone through Dalton’s Sombra controlling dives while sHockWave had space to rip Boston apart. Vancouver took Nepal 2-0, Watchpoint: Gibraltar 3-1 and finished the series with a 3-1 win on Eichenwalde.

Week 29 of the Overwatch League continues on Saturday with six matches

Hangzhou Spark vs Seoul Dynasty

London Spitfire vs New York Excelsior

Washington Justice vs San Francisco Shock

Dallas Fuel vs Toronto Defiant

Los Angeles Gladiators vs Atlanta Reign

Los Angeles Valiant vs Vancouver Titans

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

1. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 27-2, 59-15-1, +44

2. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 24-2, 59-19-0, +40

3. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 23-3, 50-15-2, +35

4. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 18-6, 47-30-0, +17

5. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 18-7, 44-39-1, +5

6. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 17-7, 48-30-0, +18

7. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 15-8, 47-29-2, +18

8. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 10-9, 40-29-0, +11

9. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 11-9, 36-38-0, -2

10. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 9-10, 37-36-5,+1

11. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 11-11, 30-35-2, -5

12. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 11-11, 33-40-2, -7

13. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 8-11, 31-40-0, -9

14. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 8-13, 31-45-0, -14

15. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 8-14, 33-47-1, -14

16. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 6-13, 24-45-0, -21

17. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 6-14, 23-45-0, -22

18. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 6-15, 32-50-3, -18

19. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 3-16, 21-51-1, -30

20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 2-19, 14-61-4, -47

—Field Level Media