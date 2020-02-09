Titans open OWL season with OT win over Gladiators

The Vancouver Titans (1-0) kicked off their 2020 Overwatch League campaign with a 3-2 overtime win over the Los Angeles Gladiators (0-1) on Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

Both offseason acquisitions for the Titans performed well, with main tank Chan-hyung “Fissure” Baek posting five solid maps, while flex support Jehong “ryujehong” Ryu had a strong showing on Hanamura in Map 3.

The Gladiators took Nepal 2-1 on the opening map and Dorado 2-1 in Map 4, but couldn’t coordinate in the clutch. The Titans took the second map, 3-2 on King’s Row, swept Hanamura 2-0, and finished the series with a 2-0 tiebreaker sweep of Lijiang Tower.

In Saturday’s other game in Arlington, the Dallas Fuel (0-1) — one of two hosts on opening weekend — fell 3-1 to the Los Angeles Valiant (1-0). The Fuel opened strong, winning Lijiang Tower 2-1, but couldn’t hold off the scrappy Valiant, who took Blizzard World 2-1, Horizon Lunar Colony 4-3 and Junkertown 3-2.

Earlier Saturday, the weekend’s other hosts, the New York Excelsior (1-0), took a 3-1 victory over the new-look London Spitfire (0-1) at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The Excelsior dropped Lijiang Tower 2-0 before taking King’s Row 3-2, Horizon Lunar Colony 2-1 and dominating Junkertown with a 3-0 shutout.

The Toronto Defiant (1-0) got the job done against the Paris Eternal (0-1) in a clash of rebuilding teams. Paris jumped out to a 1-0 lead with a 2-0 win on Lijiang Tower, but Toronto pulled away soon after, taking Eichenwalde 4-3, Horizon Lunar Colony 3-2 and Havana 3-0.

All regular-season matches are played until a team reaches three map wins. The regular season features 27 weeks with 28 games for each team, played at a rotation of teams’ home cities. The top seed from each conference and next four best teams qualify for playoffs, with the seventh-through-12th teams competing in a play-in tournament for two remaining playoff seeds.

Week 1 wraps up with four matches on Sunday:

New York:

London Spitfire at Paris Eternal

Boston Uprising at New York Excelsior

Arlington:

Los Angeles Valiant at Vancouver Titans

San Francisco Shock at Dallas Fuel

—Field Level Media