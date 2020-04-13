Fusion win again, 'Carpe' hits milestone at OWL

The Philadelphia Fusion (8-1) outlasted the Atlanta Reign (3-2) in a hard-fought 3-2 series on Sunday, closing out Week 10 of the Overwatch League — and seeing a milestone reached in the process.

The Fusion started strong with a 2-1 win on Busan, during which time Fusion DPS star Jae-hyeok “Carpe” Lee reached 4,000 career kills. The Fusion would then win 3-2 win on Hollywood but Atlanta would strike back after the first break, full-holding Hanamura 1-0 and Dorado 3-0 to send the series into overtime. On Ilios, the Fusion recovered from their skid, winning 2-1 and securing a crucial win against a talented divisional rival.

Atlanta dropped from fourth to sixth in the overall standings while Philadelphia remained in second place at 8-1, despite having the most wins in the league. The Seoul Dynasty remain in first with an unbeaten record, though they have played only two matches thus far.

The San Francisco Shock (3-2) picked up a dominant 3-0 win against the Los Angeles Gladiators (2-3), riding rookie DPS Seon-chang “ANS” Lee, who dominated across a couple of hitscan heroes. The Shock won Ilios 2-1, Eichenwalde 4-3, and Volskaya Industries 3-2. With the win, the Shock jumped from 12th to seventh while knocking the Gladiators down from 11th to 12th.

Meanwhile, the Shock’s opponent in last year’s Grand Finals, the Vancouver Titans (2-2), lost 3-1 to the Chengdu Hunters (2-4). The Titans took Busan 2-0 to start the series, but the Hunters came firing back, taking Eichenwalde 2-1, Volskaya Industries 2-1 and closing things out with a strong 3-1 win on Route 66. The Titans, who fell from second to sixth on Saturday, fell again to 10th place in the standings with the loss.

In other Sunday action, the Shanghai Dragons (4-1) took out the Guangzhou Charge (3-3) 3-0. The Dragons took Ilios 2-1, Hollywood 2-1, and Paris 4-3 to secure the win. In Sunday’s other match, the Houston Outlaws (4-6) outlasted the Toronto Defiant (3-5) in a wild 3-2 series. The Defiant struck hard early with 2-0 wins on Nepal and Numbani. The Outlaws responded with a 3-2 win on Paris and a 1-0 win on Rialto before completing the reverse sweep with a 2-0 win on Lijiang Tower.

Week 11 begins on Thursday with two matches:

Atlanta Reign vs Washington Justice

Los Angeles Gladiators vs Los Angeles Valiant

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

1. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 2-0, 6-0-1, +6

2. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 8-1, 26-11-0, +15

3. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 5-1, 16-5-0, +11

4. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 4-1, 12-4-0, +8

5. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 5-3, 18-14-0, +4

6. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 3-2, 12-6-0, +6

7. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 3-2, 11-8-1, +3

8. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 3-2, 11-10-0, +1

9. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 3-2, 10-12-0, -2

10. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 2-2, 7-8-0, -1

11. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 3-3, 11-13-0, -2

12. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 2-3, 8-10-2, -2

13. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 2-3, 8-11-0, -3

14. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 4-6, 17-22-2, -5

15. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 3-5, 15-18-0, -3

16. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 2-4, 11-13-0, -2

17. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 2-4, 9-14-0, -5

18. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 2-4, 8-13-0, -5

19. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 2-7, 12-22-0, -10

20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 1-6, 6-20-2, -14

