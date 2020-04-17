Reign sweep slumping Justice as OWL Week 11 begins

The Atlanta Reign cruised to a 3-0 win against the Washington Justice as Week 11 of the Overwatch League season began Thursday, vaulting up the standings on the back of a lineup consisting of bench players.

The Reign (4-2) took Ilios 2-0 and Route 66 4-3, then capped off the sweep with a 3-1 win on Hollywood. Atlanta DPS Tae-Hoon “Edison” Kim did a lion’s share of the carrying as Doomfist.

With the win, the Reign rose from sixth to fifth place in the standings. The Justice, in 19th place at 2-8, lost their fifth consecutive match.

In Thursday’s other game, the Los Angeles Gladiators (3-3) held off a reverse-sweep attempt from the Los Angeles Valiant (2-5) in a wild 3-2 series. DPS Kai “KSP” Collins set a Valiant record with 84 final blows.

The Gladiators looked as if they would take care of business early, posting a 2-1 win on Busan and a 3-2 victory on Route 66. After the break, though, the Valiant made some changes to how they were playing, featuring a new composition with KSP playing Ashe, a hero with a very low play rate so far this season.

The Valiant took Hollywood 3-2 and Hanamura 2-1, but they couldn’t hold of the resurgent Gladiators on the fifth map. Led by tank Indy “SPACE” Halpern, the Gladiators wrapped up the series with a 2-0 win on Ilios.

The Gladiators rose from 12th to 11th in the standings, while the Valiant dropped from 17th to 18th.

Week 11 continues on Friday with three matches:

Florida Mayhem vs Paris Eternal

Boston Uprising vs Toronto Defiant

Dallas Fuel vs San Francisco Shock

The Overwatch League is competing strictly online for the remainder of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Two weekends of action were postponed before action resumed March 28.

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

1. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 2-0, 6-0-1, +6

2. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 8-1, 26-11-0, +15

3. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 5-1, 16-5-0, +11

4. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 4-1, 12-4-0, +8

5. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 4-2, 15-6-0, +9

6. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 5-3, 18-14-0, +4

7. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 3-2, 11-8-1, +3

8. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 3-2, 11-10-0, +1

9. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 3-2, 10-12-0, -2

10. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 2-2, 7-8-0, -1

11. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 3-3, 11-12-2, -1

12. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 3-3, 11-13-0, -2

13. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 2-3, 8-11-0, -3

14. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 4-6, 17-22-2, -5

15. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 3-5, 15-18-0, -3

16. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 2-4, 11-13-0, -2

17. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 2-4, 8-13-0, -5

18. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 2-5, 11-17-0, -6

19. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 2-8, 12-25-0, -13

20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 1-6, 6-20-2, -14

—Field Level Media