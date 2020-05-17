Dragons, Shock cruise at OWL Week 15

In the last chance for some teams to lock in good standings for the Overwatch League’s May Melee tournament, the Shanghai Dragons continued their dominance over the Asia Region with a sweep of the London Spitfire on Saturday.

The Dragons (11-2) handled the Spitfire (4-4) 3-0, cruising to a 2-0 win on Oasis, a 3-2 win on Temple of Anubis and a 3-2 win on Watchpoint: Gibraltar.

The Dragons were led by DPS Lee “LIP” Jae-won, who was a constant nuisance as Sombra throughout the match, landing clutch hacks and big EMP’s to set up Shanghai for success. The victory kept them second in the standings, trailing only the Philadelphia Fusion (11-1).

In other Week 15 Asia Region action, the New York Excelsior (9-3) also maintained their high standing, taking care of business to beat the Hangzhou Spark (5-7) by a 3-1 margin. The Spark took Busan 2-0, but the Excelsior claimed Temple of Anubis 2-1, Watchpoint: Gibraltar 1-0 and Blizzard World 3-2.

New York remains fourth in the standings.

Also in the Asia Region, the Seoul Dynasty (4-4) continued their run of inconsistency, getting rolled over 3-0 by the Chengdu Hunters (4-9). The Hunters, known for running oddball or rarely seen team compositions, decided to meet the Dynasty in mirror matches throughout the match, winning Nepal 2-1, Hanamura 2-1 and a dominant 2-0 full-hold on Watchpoint: Gibraltar.

In the American Region, the San Francisco Shock (8-2) cruised to a 3-0 win over the Atlanta Reign (5-5) to remain in third place in the standings.

Led by DPS Kim “Rascal” Dong-jun’s Echo, the Shock took Lijiang Tower 2-0, Volskaya Industries 2-0 and closed out the sweep with a 4-3 win on Junkertown.

With the victory, the Shock locked up the first seed for the May Melee, allowing them first pick for their choice of opponents throughout the tournament.

The Florida Mayhem (7-4) took a 3-1 win over a new-look Washington Justice (3-10) to remain in fifth place in the overall standings and lock up the second seed at the May Melee.

The Mayhem struck first with a 2-0 win on Lijiang Tower, before the the Justice’s newest players — former Titans DPS Lee “Stitch” Chung-hee and tank Choi “JJANU” Hyeon-woo — helped Washington pick up a 1-0 win on Hanamura despite playing on near 200 ping at 6 a.m. local time.

But the Mayhem woke up after the game break, led by DPS Kim “Yaki” Jun-ki. Florida took Junkertown 2-1 and closed the series with a 3-1 win on King’s Row.

In other American Region action, the last-place Boston Uprising (2-10) snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Gladiators (4-5).

The Gladiators were 1-1 in May Melee qualifying play coming into this series, needing a win for a chance at a top seed. Instead, they got rolled over by Boston, which looked re-energized with the debut of tank Leyton “Punk” Gilchrist.

Interestingly, it marked the first time a team won a series only winning one map type. Boston took Nepal 2-0, the teams drew Hanamura 2-2. After the break, the Gladiators took a 3-2 win on Watchpoint: Gibraltar and a 1-0 win on Blizzard World, but the Uprising bounced back. Boston took a 2-0 win on Lijiang Tower to send the game to a tie-breaking sixth map on Busan, where Boston took a 2-1 win to clinch victory.

Finally, the Houston Outlaws (5-9) took a 3-0 win over the Vancouver Titans (2-5). The Outlaws cruised to a 2-0 win on Busan, a 3-2 win on Volskaya Industries and a perfect 3-0 win on Rialto. Houston started DPS Joao Pedro “Hydration” Goes Telles at main tank, who did well enough to beat a two-week old team.

Week 15 wraps up on Sunday with five matches:

Guangzhou Charge vs. Chengdu Hunters

Hangzhou Spark vs. London Spitfire

Dallas Fuel vs. Paris Eternal

Philadelphia Fusion vs. Vancouver Titans

Toronto Defiant vs. Los Angeles Valiant

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

1. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 11-1, 35-14-0, +21

2. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 11-2, 35-9-1, +26

3. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 8-2, 26-11-2, +15

4. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 9-3, 31-13-0, +18

5. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 7-4, 23-14-0, +9

6. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 6-5, 23-21-0, +2

7. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 7-6, 23-25-0, -2

8. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 5-5, 20-15-0, +5

9. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 4-4, 12-14-1, -2

10. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 4-4, 14-18-0, -4

11. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 4-5, 17-19-3, -2

12. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 4-5, 17-19-0, -2

13. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 5-7, 19-26-1, -7

14. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 4-6, 17-22-0, -5

15. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 4-7, 20-25-0, -5

16. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 5-9, 22-31-3, -9

17. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 4-9, 19-28-1, -9

18. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 2-5, 8-17-0, -9

19. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 3-10, 16-32-0, -16

20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 2-10, 10-34-3, -24

—Field Level Media