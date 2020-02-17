Host Fusion complete dominant OWL Week 2 run

The host Philadelphia Fusion played like it felt right at home in the Battle of Brotherly Love on Sunday, shutting out the Florida Mayhem 3-0 at The Met to conclude Week 2 of the Overwatch League and take the Atlantic South Division lead.

The Fusion (2-0) couldn’t ask for a better start to the season, taking two quality wins against divisional foes in Florida (1-1) and the Washington Justice (1-1). As one might expect, Philadelphia star DPS Jae-hyeok “Carpe” Lee was dominant on his hitscan heroes like McCree, but the biggest star of this series for the Fusion was main tank Su-min “SADO” Kim. The often-criticized tank was seen as the biggest weak link by the community in the 2019 season, which made it all the more surprising that he put the team on his back throughout this series.

Flex support Kyung-bo “Alarm” Kim did a great job of enabling SADO to tear through the Mayhem en route to the sweep. After taking a hard-fought Lijiang Tower 2-1, the Fusion shifted into another gear, winning Junkertown 3-2 before smashing the Mayhem on Blizzard World behind Carpe’s Widowmaker,, posting a 3-0 shutout.

The Mayhem did what it could to try and shut Carpe down, but had no answers once the rest of the Fusion started to make plays and was simply outplayed in neutral fights. Of note, Mayhem flex support Nam-jin “Gangnamjin” Gang went from having a strong showing in his first game against the Houston Outlaws to having an invisible night against the Fusion, disappearing in the face of constant pressure.

Sunday’s other game saw the Washington Justice batter the Outlaws (0-2), who looked lost against the Justice’s dynamic DPS duo of Corey “Corey” Nigra and Ethan “Stratus” Yankel. Apart from support Seung-soo “Jecse” Lee, who had a decent showing on Lucio, the Outlaws simply couldn’t get any momentum, struggling to teamfight together.

The Justice took Lijiang Tower 2-0, setting the tone for the rest of the series. After Corey dominated as Widowmaker on Junkertown, leading the Justice to a 3-1 win, all that was left to do was take out the Outlaws on King’s Row to the tune of a 3-2 win, sweeping the series.

It’s hard to say whether this game showed progress for the Justice or is hinting at the start of a worrying trend for the Outlaws, who are apparently suffering from an illness to multiple players. Still, starting the season 0-2 against what was supposed to be two of the weaker teams in the division will be a tough pill to swallow for Outlaws’ fans.

Week 3 of the 2020 Overwatch League kicks off with a bang next Saturday as top-ranked teams in the New York Excelsior and the Philadelphia Fusion square off at 3 p.m. ET at the Anthem in Washington, D.C.

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

(Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 2-0, 6-1-0, +5

(Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 2-0, 6-1-0, +5

(Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 2-0, 6-2-0, +4

(Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 1-0, 3-1-0, +2

(Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 1-0, 3-1-0, +2

(Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 1-1, 4-3-0, +1

(Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 1-1, 4-3-0, +1

(Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 1-1, 3-3-0, 0

(Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 1-1, 3-4-0, -1

(Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

(Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

(Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

(Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

(Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

(Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

(Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 0-1, 2-3-0, -1

(Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 0-1, 0-3-0, -3

(Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 0-2, 2-6-0, -4

(Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 0-2, 1-6-0, -5

(Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 0-2, 0-6-0, -6

—Field Level Media