Eternal closes Week 24 with sweep of Defiant

The final day of Overwatch League action from Week 24 was, if nothing else, fast, with the defending Summer Showdown champions Paris Eternal putting on a clinic.

Two of the three series were 3-0 sweeps, with the other finishing by a 3-1 count.

The in-game action was fast, too, with explosive dive compositions getting playtime across the board.

The surging Eternal (14-6) earned a convincing 3-0 sweep over the Toronto Defiant (7-11). Both teams opted for hybrid blends of traditional brawl and dive compositions, but it hardly mattered what the teams played. The Eternal’s star DPS Yeong-han “SP9RK1E” Kim dominated as both Genji and Doomfist, winning fights in the neutral before they could even begin.

Paris cruised to a 2-0 win on Lijiang Tower, a 2-0 win on Temple of Anubis and a 3-2 win on Havana. With the victory, the Eternal moved past the New York Excelsior (13-6) in the standings, to grab fifth place with a 2-0 weekend. The Defiant remained 13th after a 1-1 weekend.

The only series to not end in a sweep still was not as close. The Florida Mayhem (12-5) took a 3-1 series win over the Atlanta Reign (8-7).

It was a big test for the Reign after the retirement of former DPS and face-of-the-franchise Andrej “babybay” Francisty, since the team has trouble with opponents ahead of it in the standings. While the Reign lost, they at least managed to avoid a sweep, to deliver a modest sign of progress.

Florida’s dive composition execution led to a team win for the Mayhem, with every member of contributing to the win. They kicked off the series with a 2-1 win on Ilios and a 4-3 win on Volskaya Industries. The Reign came out strong after the half on Route 66, taking the map 3-1. But Florida shut the Reign out on Eichenwalde 1-0 to claim the series.

Atlanta slid into ninth place in the standings with the loss, while Florida held strong at seventh, widening a gap between the eighth-place Los Angeles Valiant (9-8).

The final match Sunday saw the Valiant dominate the Boston Uprising (2-15) with a 3-0 sweep. The victory moved Los Angeles ahead of Atlanta in the standings.

The Valiant ran dive effectively, with DPS Kyle “KSF” Frandanisa’s Genji playing well throughout the series. Los Angeles’ coordinated dives were suffocating for Boston’s backline, with flex support Sang-min “Myunb0ng” Seo’s Zenyatta repeatedly handcuffed.

Boston was never a threat to Los Angeles, letting the Valiant dictate the pace of the match by repeatedly engaging the Uprising. The Valiant started strong with a 2-0 win on Ilios, then nearly fumbled Hanamura but managed to full-hold first point for a 1-0 win. After the break, not much changed as Los Angeles essentially spawn-camped Boston on Route 66, winning that map in a clean 1-0 shutout.

Week 25 of the Overwatch League kicks off on Friday with two matches:

Atlanta Reign vs Boston Uprising

Florida Mayhem vs San Francisco Shock

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

1. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 20-2, 47-12-1, +35

2. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 17-2, 44-17-0, +27

3. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 17-6, 41-35-0, +6

4. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 16-2, 38-11-2, +27

5. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 14-6, 38-27-0, +11

6. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 13-6, 43-23-2, +20

7. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 12-5, 33-21-0, +12

8. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 9-8, 30-31-0, -1

9. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 8-7, 31-21-0, +10

10. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 8-10, 30-37-2, -7

11. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 8-8, 18-26-1, -8

12. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 7-6, 27-24-4, +3

13. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 7-11, 28-37-0, -9

14. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 6-8, 24-30-0, -6

15. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 6-8, 22-30-0, -8

16. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 6-12, 29-41-3, -12

17. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 5-14, 27-45-1, -18

18. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 4-10, 14-32-0, -18

19. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 3-14, 17-44-1, -27

20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 2-15, 12-49-3, -37

