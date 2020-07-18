Eternal sweep Titans, Fuel overtake Outlaws in OWL

As Overwatch League play resumed Friday after a one-week break following the Summer Showdown, both of the day’s matches delivered plenty of action.

The Paris Eternal (13-6), winners of the North American Summer Showdown, looked strong in a 3-0 sweep of the Vancouver Titans (4-9).

In stark contrast, the Dallas Fuel (6-8) had to dig deep to win a dramatic Battle for Texas, reverse-sweeping the Houston Outlaws (6-12) for a 3-2 series win.

Paris, even with DPS Ki-hyo “Xzi” Jung out of the lineup, didn’t lack for firepower, relying on the veteran Terence “SoOn” Tarlier to take up the hitscan DPS role. SoOn looked strong throughout the series, mostly playing Sombra while the Eternal’s resident prodigy, Yeong-han “SP9RK1E” Kim, dominated on Genji and Doomfist as per usual.

The Titans, who have been playing better than their 17th-place standing recently, were simply no match for the Eternal.

Paris took Lijiang Tower 2-0, Temple of Anubis 2-1 and closed things out with a 3-2 win on Havana.

Vancouver will look to play spoiler later this week when it takes on the mercurial Los Angeles Gladiators (6-6) on Saturday. Paris will match up Sunday against the only team from the Summer Showdown semifinals it didn’t face in-bracket, the Toronto Defiant (6-10).

In the day’s second match, the Outlaws were in control early on, with DPS Dante “Danteh” Cruz’s Sombra causing major issues for the Fuel. Devastatingly timed Hacks and EMP ultimates allowed the rest of the Houston team to run roughshod over Dallas, giving the Outlaws a 2-1 win on Oasis and a 3-2 win on Volskaya Industries.

After that point, though, the match changed. Namely, Houston lost some of its momentum due to a lengthy technical delay and Dallas figured out how to beat the Sombra. The Fuel’s solution? Mirror the Sombra and let DPS Dong-ha “Doha” Kim play his signature hero against Danteh.

While opting into a Sombra mirror against Danteh is usually a bad idea, Doha got the better of Danteh throughout the remainder of the series. On the back of solid team play and Doha’s handling of Danteh, Dallas took Route 66 4-3 and Eichenwalde 3-1, forcing a dramatic tiebreaker on Nepal.

The action was tense, with each point going the distance. At the end, though, Houston committed one of the cardinal sins of Overwatch, C9-ing a point on the last fight. With nobody to contest the point, the Fuel escaped with a 2-1 win to secure the 3-2 series victory.

Week 24 of the Overwatch League continues on Saturday with seven matches:

—Hangzhou Spark vs. Seoul Dynasty

—Guangzhou Charge vs. London Spitfire

—Chengdu Hunters vs. New York Excelsior

—Vancouver Titans vs. Los Angeles Gladiators

—Washington Justice vs. Toronto Defiant

—San Francisco Shock vs. Boston Uprising

—Los Angeles Valiant vs Atlanta Reign

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

1. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 20-2, 47-12-1, +35

2. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 17-2, 44-17-0, +27

3. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 16-6, 38-34-0, +4

4. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 15-2, 35-11-2, +24

5. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 13-5, 41-20-2, +21

6. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 13-6, 35-27-0, +8

7. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 11-5, 30-20-0, +10

8. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 8-7, 27-28-0, -1

9. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 8-7, 18-23-1, -5

10. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 7-6, 27-18-0, +9

11. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 7-10, 27-37-2, -10

12. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 6-6, 24-24-4, 0

13. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 6-7, 21-27-0, -6

14. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 6-8, 24-30-0, -6

15. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 6-10, 25-34-0, -9

16. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 6-12, 29-41-3, -12

17. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 4-9, 14-29-0, -15

18. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 4-14, 24-43-1, -19

19. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 3-13, 17-41-1, -24

20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 2-13, 12-43-3, -31

—Field Level Media