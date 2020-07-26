Excelsior upset Charge; Dragons, Fusion survive at OWL Week 25

The New York Excelsior upset the Guangzhou Charge with a 3-0 sweep to snap a two-match losing streak on Saturday, closing in on fourth place in the standings as Week 25 of the Overwatch League continued.

The Excelsior (14-6) avenged a 3-0 loss to the Charge (17-7) earlier this month. In other Saturday action, the league-leading Shanghai Dragons (21-2) survived the upstart London Spitfire (6-9) in a 3-2 win and the Chengdu Hunters (6-14) beat the Seoul Dynasty (8-9) by the same margin.

In the American region, the Philadelphia Fusion (18-2) used a reverse-sweep to survive the Los Angeles Gladiators (7-7), the San Francisco Shock (18-2) swept the Vancouver Titans (4-11), the Florida Mayhem (13-6) swept the Washington Justice (3-15) and the Dallas Fuel (7-8) downed the Boston Uprising (2-17) by a 3-1 margin.

The Excelsior were apparently inspired by the Chengdu Hunters (6-14) when they beat New York 3-2 last week, adopting their Wrecking Ball-Zarya dive composition.

With DPS Hyojong “Haksal” Kim’s Genji leading the way, the Excelsior took Lijiang Tower 2-0, King’s Row 3-2 and Hanamura 3-2 to secure the series sweep. Guangzhou struggled in the loss and have been slow to adapt to the recent meta shifts.

The Hunters found themselves in another nailbiter, with chaotic and back-and-forth action against the Dynasty, just like how Chengdu likes it. In the end, the Hunters prevailed, winning their second Game 5 in as many weeks to build a two-game winning streak.

The Dragons’ struggles with integrating their bench showed up again against the Spitfire, but their raw talent and experience was enough to secure the win.

Shanghai started strong with a 2-0 win on Oasis and a 3-1 win on Numbani, threatening to sweep London. The Spitfire responded with a 2-1 win on Temple of Anubis and a 3-2 win on Havana, forcing a final map on Nepal. The Dragons finally wrestled control of the series, winning 2-0 to lock up victory.

Chengdu won Lijiang Tower 2-0, then Seoul took Eichenwalde 3-1 to tie the series going into halftime. The Hunters took Volskaya Industries 2-1 after the break, then the Dynasty won a scrappy Watchpoint: Gibraltar 2-1 to force the tiebreaker. But Seoul looked gassed on Busan, letting Chengdu roll for a 2-0 win to cap the series.

The Gladiators entered against the Fusion with a specific gameplan, putting flex DPS Gia Huy “Chris” “MirroR” Tr?nh on Zarya, and things looked good early on, as Los Angeles took Nepal 2-0 and Eichenwalde 3-2 using a standard dive composition with Zarya-offtank. At halftime, the Fusion made some critical adjustments, switching to a dive variant that put DPS Hee-Su “Heesu” Jeong on Sombra and the supports on Lucio-Moira instead of Brigitte-Zenyatta.

The change of pace caught the Gladiators off guard, giving the Fusion a window to tie the series up, winning Volskaya Industries 4-3 and Route 66 3-1. The Gladiators never found an answer, opting into the mirror-matchup, which went heavily in Philly’s favor. The Fusion won Lijiang Tower 2-0 to secure the reverse-sweep and to keep up in the standings with the Shock.

The Shock, meanwhile, had no problems dispatching the Titans in a lightning-fast sweep. San Francisco looked dominant in their record-shattering effort, becoming the first team in league history to win a series in under 20 minutes of game time (19:23). Main tank Myeong-hwan “smurf” Yoo’s Winston was popping off against Vancouver, posting 28 final blows and only two deaths in the sweep. The Shock took Busan 2-0, King’s Row 1-0 and Hanamura 2-0 in the win.

Florida also dominated against Washington, cruising to wins of 2-0 on Busan, 3-1 on King’s Row and 3-2 on Temple of Anubis. The Justice couldn’t get much going with how hard the Mayhem were focusing on their primary carry, DPS Ho-sung “TTuba” Lee.

The Fuel enjoyed a strong performance from main tank Young-jin “Gamsu” Noh, who dominated as Winston and Wrecking Ball in the win. The Fuel took Lijiang Tower 2-0 and full-held Numbani for a 3-0 win. Boston responded on King’s Row with a 3-2 win, but Dallas shot back with a 4-3 win on Havana to secure the series.

Week 25 of the Overwatch League concludes Sunday with five matches:

Chengdu Hunters vs. Hangzhou Spark

Shanghai Dragons vs. Seoul Dynasty

Los Angeles Gladiators vs. Paris Eternal

Toronto Defiant vs. Philadelphia Fusion

Washington Justice vs. Houston Outlaws

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

1. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 21-2, 50-14-1, +36

2. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 18-2, 44-12-2, +32

3. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 18-2, 47-19-0, +28

4. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 17-7, 41-38-0, +3

5. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 14-6, 46-23-2, +23

6. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 14-6, 38-27-0, +11

7. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 13-6, 37-24-0, +13

8. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 9-7, 34-22-0, +12

9. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 9-8, 30-31-0, -1

10. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 8-10, 30-37-2, -7

11. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 8-9, 20-29-1, -9

12. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 7-7, 29-27-4, +2

13. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 7-8, 27-31-0, -4

14. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 7-11, 28-37-0, -9

15. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 6-9, 24-33-0, -9

16. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 6-12, 29-41-3, -12

17. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 6-14, 30-47-1, -17

18. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 4-11, 14-35-0, -21

19. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 3-15, 17-47-1, -30

20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 2-17, 14-55-3, -41

—Field Level Media