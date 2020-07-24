Shock down Mayhem, grab second place in OWL

The San Francisco Shock looked dominant Friday in a 3-1 series win over the seventh-place Florida Mayhem, taking the series and moving into second place in the overall standings.

The Shock (17-2) looked strong on dive, moving effectively despite DPS Sean Taiyo “ta1yo” Henderson making his OWL debut. San Francisco surged to an early series lead on the back of commanding presence from tank Myeong-hwan “smurf” Yoo’s Winston and DPS Nam-joo “Striker” Kwon’s Tracer, who decimated the Mayhem’s backline throughout the series.

The Shock jumped out to a 2-0 series lead with a 2-0 win on Oasis and a 4-3 victory on King’s Row.

Florida fought back after the half, taking a hard-fought 3-2 win on Temple of Anubis. Striker’s Tracer might have been limited on Temple of Anubis due to map geometry, but he had no such problems on Watchpoint: Gibraltar. With the dive core of ta1yo, smurf and Striker wreaking havoc and support Minki “Viol2t” Park acting as a pseudo third DPS as Zenyatta, San Francisco cruised to a perfect 3-0 win on Gibraltar to take the series.

The win lifted the Shock ahead of the Philadelphia Fusion (17-2) into second on the map-differential tiebreaker.

The Mayhem (12-6) will eagerly await the removal of hero bans.

In Friday’s other matchup, the eighth-place Atlanta Reign took a 3-1 series win over the last-place Boston Uprising. For the first time in 2020, Atlanta earned a victory while losing a game, as all of their other triumphs were sweeps.

The Reign (9-7) looked lost in map one while the Uprising seemed to understand the meta well, running a standard slow dive composition and taking Nepal 2-0.

After that, though, Atlanta realized it needed to start putting the pressure on and did just that, forcing Boston (2-16) onto the back foot. Atlanta retook control of the series with a 3-2 win on Numbani, followed by a 3-2 win on Temple of Anubis and a 2-1 win on Havana to secure the series.

While progress is good for the Reign, who look like a new team after the recent retirement of former franchise face and DPS Andrej “babybay” Francisty, it’s important to keep in mind the context of their success at the moment. Sure, the Reign are in eighth place at the moment, but that might be due to a weak schedule earlier in the year. What’s more, Atlanta didn’t exactly inspire against Boston, showing some weird looks to start the series and seemingly begrudgingly playing the meta only once Boston showed it could do it.

Week 25 of the Overwatch League continues Saturday with seven matches:

Seoul Dynasty vs. Chengdu Hunters

Shanghai Dragons vs. London Spitfire

New York Excelsior vs. Guangzhou Charge

San Francisco Shock vs. Vancouver Titans

Florida Mayhem vs. Washington Justice

Boston Uprising vs. Dallas Fuel

Philadelphia Fusion vs. Los Angeles Gladiators

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

1. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 20-2, 47-12-1, +35

2. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 17-2, 41-12-2, +29

3. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 17-2, 44-17-0, +27

4. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 17-6, 41-35-0, +6

5. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 14-6, 38-27-0, +11

6. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 13-6, 43-23-2, +20

7. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 12-6, 34-24-0, +10

8. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 9-7, 34-22-0, +12

9. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 9-8, 30-31-0, -1

10. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 8-10, 30-37-2, -7

11. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 8-8, 18-26-1, -8

12. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 7-6, 27-24-4, +3

13. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 7-11, 28-37-0, -9

14. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 6-8, 24-30-0, -6

15. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 6-8, 22-30-0, -8

16. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 6-12, 29-41-3, -12

17. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 5-14, 27-45-1, -18

18. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 4-10, 14-32-0, -18

19. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 3-14, 17-44-1, -27

20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 2-16, 13-52-3, -39

