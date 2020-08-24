Gladiators lock up key seed to close out OWL regular season

With teams getting one last chance to prep for the playoffs and, for some, improve seeding, the final day of Week 29 (and of the 2020 Overwatch League regular season) wasn’t lacking for action Sunday — including a pair of American region matches going the distance.

In the most impactful match of the day, the Los Angeles Gladiators (11-10) edged the Valiant (12-10) in the Battle for Los Angeles, not only winning 3-2 but, thanks to Atlanta’s loss earlier in the day, locking up the No. 6 seed in the region and thus choice of first-round opponent following the play-in rounds. The outcome had no impact on the Valiant, who finished in fifth in the region.

The Valiant played well throughout the series, but the mercurial Gladiators were clutch when the going got tough. Led by veteran DPS Ji-hyeok “birdring” Kim, who has been on fire as of late on multiple hitscan heroes, ranging from Reaper to Widowmaker, the Gladiators made plays to disrupt the Valiant’s vaunted backline.

The Gladiators started with a 2-0 win on Nepal, but the Valiant responded with two quick wins. The Valiant dominated Havana and King’s Row, respectively, full-holding both maps for 1-0 wins. With their backs against the wall, the Gladiators came alive, taking Temple of Anubis 2-1 to tie up the series. In the tiebreaker, birdring continued to hard carry his team, bringing the Gladiators a 2-0 win on Lijiang Tower to secure the series.

Earlier Sunday, the San Francisco Shock (25-3) — already locked into the No. 2 seed — survived a scare against the Atlanta Reign (10-11) before taking a 3-2 series win to close out their regular season. Atlanta played a mix of dive and brawl compositions, which seemed to keep San Francisco on its toes throughout the series. The Shock, on the other hand, looked somewhat lost, winning through sheer clutch and firepower rather than superior understanding of the game.

The Shock took Busan 2-1 running mostly dive, but the Reign responded with a 4-3 win on Havana as they made heavy use of spawn, camping the first attacker’s spawn to eat up the clock. Atlanta continued with a 3-2 win on King’s Row, but then the Shock got dragged kicking and screaming back into the series by rookie DPS Seon-chang “ANS” Lee, who dominated on Ashe throughout the series.

The Shock stopped the Reign’s momentum on Hanamura, a map the team hasn’t lost since Stage 4 of the 2018 season. San Francisco took Hanamura 2-1 on the back of ANS, who recorded a whopping 90 final blows throughout the series. With momentum on their side, the Shock took Ilios 2-1 and secured the win in close fashion.

Finally, the Paris Eternal (19-6) took out the Dallas Fuel (9-12) in four maps, 3-1. Paris looked poised throughout the series, taking Busan 2-1 and fighting hard in a 3-2 loss on Route 66. After halftime, the Eternal retook control of the series with a 4-3 win on Numbani and closed it out with a 2-1 win on Volskaya Industries. The result doesn’t change either team’s postseason fates.

Next up for the American region are the play-in rounds, which begin Sept. 13.

The 10th-seeded Houston Outlaws will face the No. 13 Boston Uprising and the 11th-seeded Vancouver Titans will take on the No. 12 Washington Justice.

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

1. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 27-2, 59-15-1, +44

2. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 24-2, 59-19-0, +40

3. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 25-3, 56-17-2, +39

4. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 19-6, 50-31-0, +19

5. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 18-7, 44-39-1, +5

6. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 17-7, 48-30-0, +18

7. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 16-8, 50-30-2, +20

8. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 12-10, 41-41-0, 0

9. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 11-10, 43-39-5, +4

10. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 12-11, 36-40-2, -4

11. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 12-12, 33-40-2, -7

12. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 10-11, 43-35-0, +8

13. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 9-12, 35-44-0, -9

14. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 8-14, 33-47-1, -14

15. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 8-14, 32-48-0, -16

16. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 6-15, 32-50-3, -18

17. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 6-15, 27-51-0, -24

18. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 6-15, 23-48-0, -25

19. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 4-17, 21-54-1, -33

20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 2-19, 14-61-4, -47

—Field Level Media