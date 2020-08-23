Shock win 10th straight at OWL Week 29

The San Francisco Shock won their 10th straight match with their third straight sweep, handling the Washington Justice on Saturday in the penultimate week of the Overwatch League regular season.

The Shock (24-3) handed the Justice (4-17) their third straight loss with the 3-0 result. San Francisco has swept seven of its last nine matches dating to its last loss against Paris on July 5.

In the day’s finale, the Los Angeles Valiant (12-9) earned a critical sweep of the Vancouver Titans (6-15) to secure the fifth seed in the American region for playoffs, narrowly making the cutoff for Tier 1.

Also in the American region Saturday, the Los Angeles Gladiators (10-10) dominated the Atlanta Reign (10-10) by a 3-1 margin, and the Dallas Fuel (9-11) downed the Toronto Defiant (8-14) by the same score.

The Shock dominated the Justice in dive mirrors, overcoming a strong debut by the Justice’s most recent acquisition, former Fuel DPS Gui-un “Decay” Jang. Washington’s team as a whole seemed unfamiliar with how to play with Decay in the lineup, which proved to be a problem against the defending league champions. San Francisco took Busan 2-0, Watchpoint: Gibraltar 3-1 and King’s Row 3-2.

The Valiant were dominant from the jump against the Titans, led by the hitscan prowess of DPS Kai “KSP” Collins. KSP was a monster on Ashe and Widowmaker, hitting ridiculous shots all series long, while the rest of Los Angeles’ roster used dive compositions to prevent Vancouver’s DPS from engaging him. This win was a textbook example of how the Valiant use cross-map pressure to dismantle opponents who don’t have a specific plan of attack.

Los Angeles took Nepal 2-1, Havana 3-2 and Eichenwalde 3-1 in the win. The Valiant will enjoy prime positioning in the postseason with the win, while the loss keeps the Titans locked into a Tier 3 finish.

The Gladiators’ win over the Reign locked both teams into Tier 2 finishes. Los Angeles’ recent experimentation with lineups paid off, as veteran DPS Ji-hyeok “birdring” Kim took the primary hitscan role and dominated as Ashe and Widowmaker. The Gladiators showed a great understanding of how to play the meta, while the Reign looked stubborn in their approach, sticking to slower brawl compositions.

L.A. started with a 2-0 win on Nepal and a 4-3 win on Havana to go up 2-0 at halftime. Atlanta came back with a 3-2 win on King’s Row, in which the Gladiators moved away from dive and tried mirror brawl compositions, before Los Angeles returned to the dive formula and crushed Hanamura 1-0 for the win.

After a dramatic last few weeks, the Fuel’s win over the Defiant was a sign of hope before the playoffs, as the team looked confident and coordinated. Toronto didn’t quite seem sure of how to best tackle this meta, especially since its primary carry of late, DPS Brady “Agilities” Girardi, was stranded in the current meta after his signature Genji got nerfed.

Dallas grabbed the first two maps, Busan and Route 66, both by a 2-1 margin. The Defiant fought back on Numbani, taking that map 2-1, but the Fuel responded with another 2-1 win on Volskaya Industries to take the series.

Week 29 of the Overwatch League concludes Sunday with four matches:

APAC:

Seoul Dynasty vs. London Spitfire

North America:

Dallas Fuel vs. Paris Eternal

San Francisco Shock vs. Atlanta Reign

Los Angeles Valiant vs. Los Angeles Gladiators

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

1. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 27-2, 59-15-1, +44

2. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 24-2, 59-19-0, +40

3. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 24-3, 53-15-2, +38

4. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 18-6, 47-30-0, +17

5. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 18-7, 44-39-1, +5

6. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 17-7, 48-30-0, +18

7. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 16-8, 50-30-2, +20

8. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 12-9, 39-38-0, +1

9. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 12-11, 36-40-2, -4

10. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 10-10, 41-32-0, +9

11. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 10-10, 40-37-5, +3

12. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 11-12, 30-38-2, -8

13. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 9-11, 34-41-0, -7

14. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 8-14, 33-47-1, -14

15. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 8-14, 32-48-0, -16

16. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 6-14, 25-48-0, -23

17. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 6-15, 32-50-3, -18

18. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 6-15, 23-48-0, -25

19. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 4-17, 21-54-1, -33

20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 2-19, 14-61-4, -47

—Field Level Media