Fusion show grit vs. Reign as Week 3 ends

The Philadelphia Fusion dug deep on Sunday to hold off a scrappy Toronto Defiant, earning a 3-2 victory on the closing day of Week 3 in the Overwatch League in Washington D.C.

The Fusion (4-0) started strong, crushing Oasis 2-0 on the back of exceptional play from DPS Jae-hyeok “Carpe” Lee’s McCree, who found off-angles to find picks and disorient the Defiant (1-1) front line. Then, in Game 2, the Fusion managed to full-hold the second point of Temple of Anubis, but the Defiant responded by swapping to heroes that could get in Carpe’s face such as Winston, Sombra and Doomfist. This shift in aggression caught Philadelphia off guard and it struggled to find an opening with their star getting shut down.

The Fusion ended up taking the map after some overtime heroics, but Toronto found the winning formula. DPS Lane “Surefour” Roberts led the Defiant as Sombra to wins of 2-1 on Dorado and a hard-fought 6-5 win on King’s Row, where both teams ended regulation with no time on the clock before the Defiant completed the map in one push. With Surefour using his Hack on the Fusion front line to set up the rest of his team to jump in with impunity, the Fusion had seemingly run out of ways to win fights heading into a series-deciding Game 5.

On Nepal, Carpe performed at his usual high level and the rest of the Fusion stepped up when their number was called to win 2-0. The Defiant were the first team to take more than one map win off of the Fusion, but Toronto simply couldn’t keep up with the Fusion’s star power.

Meanwhile, the New York Excelsior took care of business against the league’s worst team in the Houston Outlaws, taking a 3-0 sweep. The Excelsior (3-1) only surrendered one point the series, taking Ilios 2-0, Hanamura 2-1 and full-holding Havana for a 3-0 shutout. The Outlaws (0-4) continued their rough start to the season, unable to overcome New York’s raw talent and falling to a map differential of -10 for the season.

In the final game of Sunday’s D.C homestead, the hometown favorite Washington Justice started strong before falling apart, losing in a 3-2 reverse sweep to a rookie London Spitfire.

The Justice (1-3) started strong with a 2-0 win on Oasis, led by DPS Corey “Corey” Nigra’s skill on hitscan heroes like McCree and Tracer. Washington went on to win Hanamura 2-1 to go into the first series break with a 2-0 win, but it was all downhill from there.

The Spitfire (1-2) made adjustments at the half, dedicating off-tank Gun-hee “Clestyn” Cho to constantly follow and pressure Corey as D.va. The strategy paid off immediately as London held Washington to moving the cart just 4.31 meters on their Dorado attack, practically locking the Justice in their spawn and recording the most dominant defense of Dorado in Overwatch League history.

From that point, despite some more heroics from Corey, the Justice couldn’t hold on. The Spitfire full-held the Justice on Blizzard World, taking the map 3-0, before winning the tiebreaker on Nepal 2-1.

Week 4 will kick off from the Revention Music Center in Houston with three matches:

New York Excelsior vs Florida Mayhem

Toronto Defiant vs Atlanta Reign

London Spitfire vs Houston Outlaws

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

1. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 4-0, 12-4-0, +8

2. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 2-0, 6-2-0, +4

3. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 1-0, 3-1-0, +2

4. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 3-1, 10-4-0, +6

5. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 2-1, 7-4-0, +3

6. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 1-1, 5-4-0, +1

7. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 1-1, 3-3-0, 0

8. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 1-1, 3-4-0, -1

9. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 1-1, 3-5-2, -2

10. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 1-2, 4-8-0, -4

11. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 1-3, 7-9-0, -2

T12. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

T12. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

T12. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

T12. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

T12. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

T12. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

18. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 0-1, 2-3-0, -1

19. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 0-2, 2-6-0, -4

20. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 0-4, 2-12-2, -10

—Field Level Media