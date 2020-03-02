Eternal top Reign, Fusion stay undefeated in OWL

The Paris Eternal (3-1) made a statement win against the Atlanta Reign (1-1) on Sunday, winning 3-1 on the closing day of Week 4 of the Overwatch League in Houston.

The Eternal weren’t expected to make much noise coming into the season, but they took down a tough foe in the Reign, who many expect to compete for an Atlantic South division title.

Led by new DPS Ki-hyo “Xzi” Jung, who wowed on hitscan heroes, the Eternal were ruthless in shutting the Reign down. Paris took a 2-0 lead into the break with a 2-1 win on Busan and a strong 3-1 win on King’s Row.

Atlanta would fight back with a 2-1 win on Hanamura, but the Eternal’s ability to limit the impact of Reign DPS Andrej “babybay” Francisty ultimately gave Paris the 3-2 win on Dorado to wrap up the series. With the victory, Paris moves into the top five of the standings.

In other Sunday action, the London Spitfire (3-2) rallied past the Florida Mayhem (1-3) to win 3-2 in a battle of rebuilding franchises. London’s inexperienced roster managed to outlast the Mayhem thanks in large part to DPS Gil-seong “Glister” Lim, who carved Florida up on McCree.

Florida took Ilios 2-1 to start the series and took Game 3 on Horizon Lunar Colony 4-3 after surrendering Eichenwalde 2-1 to the Spitfire in Game 2. Facing a 1-2 deficit, the Spitfire stepped up, taking Havana 3-2 and closing out the series with a 2-0 win on Oasis. While Florida’s hitscan DPS Sang-bum “BQB” Lee did his best to carry the Mayhem and create pressure on flanks, he couldn’t sustain it for the entire series.

London rose to sixth place with the win, while Florida fell to 11th.

In Sunday’s first match, the Philadelphia Fusion (5-0) continued to run through the competition with a 3-0 win against the Boston Uprising (1-2). The Fusion took Lijiang Tower 2-0, King’s Row 2-1 and Hanamura 2-1 for the sweep.

In the final match of the day, the hometown Houston Outlaws (1-5) finally picked up their first win of the 2020 Overwatch League season with a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Defiant (1-3). The Defiant took Nepal 2-1 to open the series, but the Outlaws responded by winning King’s Row 4-3, Horizon Lunar Colony 1-0 and Dorado 2-1.

Week 5 kicks off Saturday from The Anthem in Washington, D.C with three matches:

Toronto Defiant at Florida Mayhem

Paris Eternal at Houston Outlaws

Boston Uprising at Washington Justice

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

1. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 5-0, 15-4-0, +11

2. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 2-0, 6-2-0, +4

3. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 1-0, 3-1-0, +2

4. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 4-1, 13-4-0, +9

5. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 3-1, 10-5-0, +5

6. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 3-2, 10-12-0, -2

7. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 1-1, 4-3-0, +1

8. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 1-1, 3-4-0, -1

9. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 1-2, 3-8-2, -5

10. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 1-3, 7-9-0, -2

T11. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 1-3, 6-10-0, -4

T11. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 1-3, 5-9-0, -4

13. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 1-5, 7-16-2, -9

T14. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

T14. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

T14. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

T14. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

T14. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

19. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 0-1, 2-3-0, -1

20. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 0-2, 2-6-0, -4

—Field Level Media