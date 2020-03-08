Outlaws stun Eternal in rout at OWL Week 5

The Houston Outlaws (2-5) pulled off a stunning 3-0 upset win over the formerly 5th-ranked Paris Eternal (3-2) to kick off Week 5 of the Overwatch League on Saturday in Washington.

In the first week of the Overwatch League to feature Hero Pools — a randomly selected group of 2 DPS heroes, 1 tank and 1 support — the Outlaws shined, playing to their strengths with dive compositions.

With Reinhardt, Widowmaker, McCree and Moira globally banned, Houston main tank Austin “Muma” Wilmot was free to dominate as Winston, commanding the Eternal’s attention. This allowed the Outlaws’ DPS duo of Jeffrey “blasé” Tsang’s Doomfist and Dante “Danteh” Cruz’s Tracer to wreak havoc on Paris’ backline.

Houston emerged with a 2-1 win on Oasis to start the series in a scrappy, back-and-forth map before dominating Havana 1-0 and putting on a defensive masterclass on Eichenwalde, winning 2-1. With the victory, the Outlaws rose to 11th place in the standings. Despite the lopsided loss, the Eternal remain in fifth place.

In other Saturday action, the Florida Mayhem (2-3) picked up a big 3-1 win over the Toronto Defiant (1-4), putting a halt to a three-game losing skid.

The Defiant started on top with a 2-1 win on Busan, but the Mayhem quickly bounced back, full-holding Junkertown and winning the map 1-0. From there, the Mayhem’s flexible DPS hero pool paid off, as Florida kept Toronto’s DPS in check. The Mayhem took Blizzard World 2-1 before dominating Hanamura with a 1-0 win to secure the series.

In the final match Saturday, the hometown Washington Justice (2-3) put an end to their hometown losing streak, picking up a 3-1 win over the Boston Uprising (1-3).

Behind DPS star Corey “Corey” Nigra, the Justice rose above the Uprising, though not before Boston took an early series lead with a 2-0 win on Busan. With Corey dominating as Tracer, Washington picked up a 2-1 win on Havana, a 3-2 win on Eichenwalde and finished things off with a 2-1 win on Horizon Lunar Colony.

The Justice lost both of their matches during a homestand in late February.

Week 5 continues in Washington with three matches on Sunday:

Paris Eternal vs. Philadelphia Fusion

New York Excelsior vs. Washington Justice

Boston Uprising vs. Atlanta Reign

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

1. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 5-0, 15-4-0, +11

2. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 2-0, 6-2-0, +4

3. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 1-0, 3-1-0, +2

4. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 4-1, 13-4-0, +9

5. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 3-2, 10-8-0, +2

6. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 3-2, 10-12-0, -2

7. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 1-1, 4-3-0, +1

8. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 1-1, 3-4-0, -1

9. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 2-3, 10-10-0, 0

10. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 2-3, 8-10-0, -2

11. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 2-5, 10-16-2, -6

12. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 1-3, 4-11-2, -7

13. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 1-4, 7-13-0, -6

T14. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

T14. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

T14. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

T14. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

T14. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

19. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 0-1, 2-3-0, -1

20. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 0-2, 2-6-0, -4

—Field Level Media