Spark stun Dragons at June Joust qualifiers

The 2021 Overwatch League June Joust qualifiers continued Sunday with a major upset kicking off the action.

The Hangzhou Spark (3-3, 3 points) won the first of the day’s three Eastern matches in a stunner over the Shanghai Dragons, who sit atop the standings with a 4-2 record and six points.

The Spark pulled off a 2-1 win on Nepal, then followed with a tight 4-3 victory on Numbani. They wrapped up the series with a 1-0 full-hold on Rialto, completing the upset.

In other Sunday action, the Guangzhou Charge (2-4, 2 points) picked up a 3-1 win over the New York Excelsior (2-4, 2 points) and the Chengdu Hunters (4-2, 4 points) scored a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Fusion (4-2, 4 points).

The Charge won 2-1 on Nepal and 3-1 on Hollywood to jump ahead 2-0, but the Excelsior rallied to win 3-1 on Junkertown to stay alive. The Charge took Hanamura 1-0 to close it out.

The Hunters also had a quick start, taking Busan 2-0 and Eichenwalde 2-1, before falling 2-1 on Dorado. The Hunters and Fusion then tied 1-1 on Temple of Anubis, before Chengdu put the match away with a 2-0 win on Ilios.

The OWL teams are competing in three weeks of matches to determine qualification for the June Joust’s double-elimination playoff brackets, which will be contested June 6-12. The top six teams from the West and the top four teams from the East will make the initial playoff rounds. Two teams from each region will advance to the double-elimination final playoff round.

June Joust qualifiers continue on Sunday with three matches:

Atlanta Reign vs London Spitfire (West)

Washington Justice vs Boston Uprising (West)

Florida Mayhem vs Houston Outlaws (West)

Overwatch League standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points

1. Shanghai Dragons (East), 4-2, +4, 6

2. Florida Mayhem (West), 4-1, +5, 5

3. Dallas Fuel (West), 2-2, +2, 5

4. Washington Justice (West), 4-1, +6, 4

5. Houston Outlaws (West), 4-1, +5, 4

T6. Philadelphia Fusion (East), 4-2, +5, 4

T6. Chengdu Hunters (East), 4-2, +5, 4

8. Toronto Defiant (West), 4-2, +1, 4

9. Seoul Dynasty (East), 3-1, +7, 3

10. San Francisco Shock (West), 3-1, +5, 3

11. Hangzhou Spark (East), 3-3, +3, 3

12. Los Angeles Gladiators (West), 2-2, +2, 2

13. Atlanta Reign (West), 2-3, +1, 2

14. Boston Uprising (West), 2-3, -4, 2

15. Paris Eternal (West), 2-4, -4, 2

16. Guangzhou Charge (East), 2-4, -6, 2

17. New York Excelsior (East), 2-4, -7, 2

18. Vancouver Titans (West), 0-4, -8, 0

19. Los Angeles Valiant (East), 0-4, -11, 0

20. London Spitfire (West), 0-5, -11, 0

--Field Level Media