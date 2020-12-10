Paris Eternal begins roster overhaul with six additions

The revamped roster of the Overwatch League’s Paris Eternal began to take shape Wednesday with the announcement of six new players.

All of the members of the 2020 roster, a team that collapsed in the 2020 OWL playoffs, were either moved to other teams or released. The team also revealed that assistant general manager Kyoung Ey “AVALLA” Kim was named general manager.

Two DPS players added Wednesday were Nikolai “Naga” Dereli and Stefan “Onigod” Fisherstrand. Naga of Denmark arrives from Contenders team Obey Alliance, while Onigod of Norway is from Contenders side New Kings. Onigod spent four months with the Dallas Fuel last season.

The Eternal also added veteran support Alberto “neptuNo” Gonzalez of Spain, who has experience with both the Gangzhou Charge and the Philadelphia Fusion. He has also represented Spain in three World Cups.

Another support added was Emir “Kaan” Okumus of Germany, who also hails from Contenders team Obey Alliance. Paris’ new main tank is Daniel “Daan” Scheltema of the Netherlands, who previously was with Contenders team Revival.

The sixth player revealed Wednesday was off tank Elliot “ELLIVOTE” Vaneryd of Sweden, who previously was on the New Kings’ roster.

The Eternal finished third in the 2020 overall standings behind the San Francisco Shock and Philadelphia Fusion. They were eliminated in the knockout round of the May Melee, before winning the Summer Showdown final 4-3 over the Philadelphia Fusion.

The Fusion got their revenge with a 3-1 victory over the Eternal in the semifinals of the Countdown Cup. The Eternal had a surprise early exit from the 2020 OWL playoffs, losing in the first round of the upper bracket and again in the first round in the lower bracket.

