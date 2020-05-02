Toronto Defiant acquire support 'Kruise'

The Toronto Defiant acquired support Harrison “Kruise” Pond from Paris Eternal, both teams announced Saturday.

The 23-year-old native of the United Kingdom joined the Eternal in October 2018 before the second Overwatch League season. He has been competing professionally since 2015.

“Had an amazing two years on Paris and that was mainly due to how great my teammates were, I’ll miss them a lot.” Kruise posted on Twitter.

In a second tweet, he discussed his future in Toronto.

“Very excited to start a new chapter and I couldn’t ask for a better team to do it with, everyone is really friendly and I can’t wait to start playing alongside them.”

Both Paris and Toronto return to Overwatch League action on Sunday.

The Legion will meet the Philadelphia Fusion while the Defiant will play the Los Angeles Gladiators.

—Field Level Media