Eternal add DPS player Tsuna to roster

The Paris Eternal signed Samir “Tsuna” Ikram as their main DPS player for the 2021 season, the team announced.

Tsuna, a 19-year-old from France, spent five months this year with the Vancouver Titans. He previously played for the Eternal Academy team.

“Excited to finally be able to play the Overwatch League,” Tsuna wrote on Twitter, translated from French. “I will absolutely give my all for my city.”

Tsuna becomes the seventh European player added to the Eternal roster this month. On Dec. 9, the team announced the signing of DPS players Nikolai “Naga” Dereli of Denmark and Stefan “Onigod” Fisherstrand of Norway; supports Alberto “neptuNo” Gonzalez of Spain and Emir “Kaan” Okumus of Germany; main tank Daniel “Daan” Scheltema of the Netherlands; and off tank Elliot “ELLIVOTE” Vaneryd of Sweden.

All of the members of Eternal’s 2020 roster, a team that finished 18-6 in the regular season but collapsed in the 2020 OWL playoffs, were either moved to other teams or released. The team promoted assistant general manager Kyoung Ey “AVALLA” Kim to general manager earlier this month.

