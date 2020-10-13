Fusion's Boombox announces free agency

Isaac “Boombox” Charles, who helped the Philadelphia Fusion finish second in the 2020 Overwatch League regular season and fourth in the playoffs, declared himself a free agent on Monday.

The 23-year-old flex support from the United Kingdom made the announcement on Twitter.

Boombox tweeted, “As of this year my contract with fusion has expired so I am currently a free agent! ... It has been a pleasure to represent the city of Philadelphia and be (supported) by so many passionate fans, I will remember the experience forever! But if I end up against fusion in the future I will show no mercy :)”

Boombox’s exit comes after he was forced to split time last season with Kyeong-bo “Alarm” Kim, a 19-year-old South Korean who captured the 2020 Overwatch League Rookie of the Year award.

A former StarCraft 2 player, Boombox began in Overwatch with Cyclone in January 2017. He played for eUnited from May to October 2017 before joining the Fusion ahead of the inaugural Overwatch League season in 2018.

Boombox was part of the United Kingdom’s World Cup teams in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

