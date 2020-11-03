Mano exits Excelsior, joins Fusion

The New York Excelsior lost another member of their 2020 roster, and the Philadelphia Fusion will be the beneficiaries after Dong-gyu “Mano” Kim swapped teams for the 2021 Overwatch League season.

Minutes after the Excelsior announced that Mano would be leaving, the Fusion announced the main tank would be joining their side next year.

“A great rival in seasons past, it’s time to see how he does playing with us instead of against us... Give a warm welcome to @Mano_OWL, joining Fusion for the 2021 Season!” the Fusion posted on Twitter.

The Excelsior tweeted, “Thank you @Mano_OWL for everything you’ve done for our organization, team, and city over the past three years. You will always be part of the NYXL family. We wish you all the best in your next chapter. #EverUpward”

Mano has been a part of the Excelsior roster since the start of the Overwatch League and for three seasons had acted as the team’s main tank.

Mano’s arrival likely means a change for the Fusion’s previous tank, Su-Min “Sado” Kim.

The Excelsior finished 16-8 in 2020, good enough for seventh in the overall league standings and third in Asia. The Fusion were one of the best in the league as they finished the season 24-2 and second in the overall standings, and took fourth place in the playoffs.

The Excelsior have parted ways with six players since the 2020 season ended.

Meanwhile, the Fusion recently brought on former Paris Eternal manager and San Francisco Shock coach Beom-hoom “NineK” Kim as coach for the 2021 season.

--Field Level Media