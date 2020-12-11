Fusion moving to South Korea for 2021 season

The Philadelphia Fusion are moving operations to South Korea for the 2021 Overwatch League season and will compete in the Pacific Division.

The organization said via social media that the ongoing struggle with COVID-19 forced the decision.

“As we continue to navigate the global pandemic, the Philadelphia Fusion’s team operations will temporarily relocate to Seoul, South Korea, and will compete against teams in the Pacific Division during the 2021 Overwatch League season,” the team wrote.

“Health and safety remains our top priority in making this transition and we are working closely with the Overwatch League and local health officials to ensure the wellbeing of our players, coaches, and staff while in Seoul.

“No matter what our physical location, we will continue to bring a Grand Finals Championship title to our incredible Fusion fans and the City of Brotherly Love.”

Philadelphia hosted the 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals at the Wells Fargo Center. Construction of an esports-specific gaming arena is in the works at the Sports Complex in South Philadelphia. Progress was delayed because of the pandemic.

The Fusion finished the 2020 season in second place with a 24-2 record. They were eliminated in the playoffs by the Shanghai Dragons.

--Field Level Media