Philadelphia Fusion drop ChipSa, Eqo, head coach KDG

Philadelphia Fusion declined the 2021 team options Wednesday for flex DPS players Philip “ChipSa” Graham and Josue “Eqo” Corona, making them free agents for the upcoming Overwatch League campaign.

The team also parted ways with coach Dong-gun “KDG” Kim despite a 24-2 record in the 2020 regular season and a fourth-place finish in the playoffs.

“We never could have done it without the leadership of KDG,” the Fusion posted on Twitter. “Thank you so much for your hard work and drive to win. Best of luck in your future endeavors.”

ChipSa joined the Fusion last season and made his OWL debut, while Eqo originally joined Philadelphia in 2017.

Remaining players who are under contract for 2021 include DPS Jaehyeok “Carpe” Lee, support Kyung-bo “Alarm” Kim and DPS Heesu “Heesu” Jeong.

--Field Level Media