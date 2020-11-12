Fusion part with SADO, Fury, Ivy

The Philadelphia Fusion, coming off a strong Overwatch League regular season but a disappointing postseason, pared their roster Wednesday, bidding farewell to tanks Su-min “SADO” Kim and Jun-ho “Fury” Kim and DPS player Seung-hyun “Ivy” Lee.

The club announced the moves on Twitter.

The Fusion wrote of SADO, “One of the friendliest players on Fusion, one of the most ferocious Main Tanks in OWL. ... We wish you good luck as you move on to the next chapter in your career, Sado!”

SADO tweeted in response, “I have been happy every moment for the 3 years with Fusion. I thank you to every teammate, coaches, head coaches, staff members and fans who cheered for me. I wish all the best to Fusion”

The club wrote of Fury, “While we are sad to see him go, @Furyy_d will always be a proud part of the Fusion family. Thank you for all your hard work this year, and we can’t wait to see where you career takes you next, Fury!”

Regarding Ivy, the Fusion tweeted, “With one of the deepest hero pools out there, @owivy2 proved his skill and consistency all season long. We hate to say goodbye, but wish you the best of luck in the next chapter of your career, Ivy!”

SADO, 21, had been with the Fusion since November 2017. Fury, 20, played two years for the London Spitfire prior to his move to Philadelphia. Ivy spent the 2019 OWL season with the Toronto Defiant before joining the Fusion.

The exit of the three South Korean players follows the departure late last month of two British players, support Isaac “Boombox” Charles and DPS player Philip “ChipSa” Graham. The Fusion also replaced head coach Dong-gun “KDG” Kim with Bumhoon “NineK” Kim after the season, and tank Dong-gyu “Mano” Kim recently joined the roster.

Philadelphia posted a 24-2 regular-season record this year, coming in second place behind the Shanghai Dragons (27-2). In the postseason, the Fusion came in second in the North American bracket to reach the final four, but then they were swept 3-0 by both the Dragons and the Seoul Dynasty to wind up in fourth place.

--Field Level Media