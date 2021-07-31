Fusion stun Dragons to open Countdown Cup qualifiers

The 2021 Overwatch League Countdown Cup continued Saturday with a stunner as the Shanghai Dragons, the East’s top team, fell in a sweep to the Philadelphia Fusion.

The Dragons (10-3, 18 points) were fresh off winning the Summer Showdown, but had no answers for the Fusion (8-5, 8 points).

Philadelphia opened with a 2-0 win in Game 1 on Busan, then won Game 2 on Numbani 1-0. The Dragons finally scored in the final game on Rialto, but the Fusion won 2-1.

The Seoul Dynasty (10-3, 10 points) had a much stiffer test against the Hangzhou Spark (7-6, 7 points) but ultimately rallied to win 3-2 in overtime.

The Spark won the first two games, 2-0 on Lijiang Tower and 3-2 on King’s Row, before the Dynasty broke through with a 3-0 win Rialto.

The Dynasty then held on for a 3-2 win on Volskaya Industries and a 2-1 win on Oasis to seal the victory.

In the day’s other match, the New York Excelsior (6-7, 6 points) swept the Los Angeles Valiant (0-13, 0 points) 3-0.

The OWL teams are competing in three weeks of matches to determine qualification for the Countdown Cup’s double-elimination playoff brackets, which will be contested Aug. 19-21.

The top six teams from the West and the top four teams from the East will make the initial playoff rounds. Two teams from each region will advance to the double-elimination final playoff round.

The Countdown Cup qualifiers continue on Saturday with three matches:

Boston Uprising vs Paris Eternal (West)

Atlanta Reign vs Los Angeles Gladiators (West)

Dallas Fuel vs San Francisco Shock (West)

Overwatch League standings by region, with win-loss record, map differential and league points

West:

1. Dallas Fuel, 9-4, +13, 15

2. Houston Outlaws, 10-3, +14, 10

3. San Francisco Shock, 9-3, +13, 9

4. Los Angeles Gladiators, 8-4, +13, 8

5. Washington Justice, 8-5, +6, 8

6. Atlanta Reign, 7-5, +13, 8

7. Paris Eternal, 7-6, 0, 7

8. Boston Uprising, 6-6, +1, 6

9. Toronto Defiant, 6-6, -4, 6

10. Florida Mayhem, 4-8, -9, 5

11. London Spitfire, 0-12, -29, 0

12. Vancouver Titans, 0-12, -31, 0

East:

1. Shanghai Dragons, 10-3, +17, 18

2. Seoul Dynasty, 10-3, +15, 10

3. Chengdu Hunters, 7-5, +7, 9

4. Philadelphia Fusion, 8-5, +10, 8

5. Hangzhou Spark, 7-6, +6, 7

6. New York Excelsior, 6-7, 0, 6

7. Guangzhou Charge, 3-9, -18, 3

8. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-13, -37, 0

--Field Level Media