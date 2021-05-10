Fusion sign veteran pair for rest of season

The Philadelphia Fusion on Monday announced that Choi “Hotba” Hong-joon and Yang “Tobi” Jin-mo will remain with the squad for the remainder of this season.

Hotba and Tobi joined the Fusion in the offseason as depth to substitute for Gael “Poko” Gouzerch and Daniel “FunnyAstro” Hathaway, who were unable to join the squad in Korea due to visa issues.

The visa issues led to the season-long commitments.

The two helped during the May Melee qualifiers, as the Fusion went 4-0 before losing to the Shanghai Dragons.

Tobi is a strong veteran main support who played for the Seoul Dynasty during the first three seasons, and Hotba is an original Fusion player who also has performed with the Guangzhou Charge and New York Excelsior.

The Fusion’s next match is May 22 against the Excelsior.

