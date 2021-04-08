Fusion add tobi to Overwatch League roster

The Philadelphia Fusion added veteran main support Jin-mo “tobi” Yang to their Overwatch League roster, the organization announced Thursday.

The Fusion frequently have been shuffling in last-minute players to account for members who remain in Europe due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

tobi, a 27-year-old South Korean, most recently competed with Seoul Dynasty for three years before being released in November. He previously was linked to Lunatic-Hai.

The Fusion finished the 2020 season in second place with a 24-2 record. They were eliminated in the playoffs by the Shanghai Dragons.

