Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Esports

Fusion add tobi to Overwatch League roster

By FIELD LEVEL MEDIA

1 Min Read

The Philadelphia Fusion added veteran main support Jin-mo “tobi” Yang to their Overwatch League roster, the organization announced Thursday.

The Fusion frequently have been shuffling in last-minute players to account for members who remain in Europe due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

tobi, a 27-year-old South Korean, most recently competed with Seoul Dynasty for three years before being released in November. He previously was linked to Lunatic-Hai.

The Fusion finished the 2020 season in second place with a 24-2 record. They were eliminated in the playoffs by the Shanghai Dragons.

--Field Level Media

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up