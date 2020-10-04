Philadelphia Fusion's Alarm named OWL rookie of year

Philadelphia Fusion flex support Kyeong-bo “Alarm” Kim was named the Overwatch League rookie of the year.

Alarm, 19, was promoted from Philadelphia’s Overwatch Contenders academy team, Fusion University, and signed to the Overwatch team on Oct. 30, 2019. The South Korean helped Fusion University to four championships in Contenders North America.

Alarm showed adaptability in adjusting to the ever-changing Fusion starting lineup in 2020.

Byung-chul “Moon” Moon of the Shanghai Dragons was named the Overwatch League coach of the year.

--Field Level Media