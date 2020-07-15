All 20 Overwatch teams to compete in postseason

All 20 Overwatch League teams will have a chance to qualify for the Season 3 playoffs under the postseason format released Wednesday.

The postseason begins Sept. 3 as the lowest seeds in the North America and Asia brackets will meet in a single-elimination play-in matches. The winning teams in those contests will play each other two days later in double-elimination rounds to determine which teams will join the main draw the following week.

The four teams to qualify for the Grand Finals will consist of the champions of the winners and losers brackets from both regions.

All matches will be played online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seeds and byes will be determined by the league’s regular-season standings, combined with results of the league’s three in-season tournaments. The final tourney, the Countdown Cup, is still to come.

The teams in the final four will take part in a double-elimination bracket that will be held in Asia but still played online. The league said the two North America representatives will travel there to allow all four teams to play on the same server. The date of the Grand Finals was not announced.

In a statement, the league said the teams “will take a few weeks off for health and safety needs and to account for travel logistics.”

