Rebellion add 'Numlocked,' 'Shockwave'

The Montreal Rebellion added main tank player Seb “Numlocked” Barton and DPS Niclas “Shockwave” Jensen to the Overwatch academy team.

Numlocked played for the British Hurricane, an Overwatch Contenders team, and the Team Envy Contenders team in 2019.

The Rebellion are the academy team for the Toronto Defiant and have sent several players to the Overwatch League.

Numlocked and Shockwave will replace main tank player Shayne “Chayne” La Rocque and DPS Tanner “Tanner” Pack, whom the Rebellion parted ways with earlier this week.

Chayne shared a goodbye with fans on Twitter.

“Short lived, but nonetheless super thankful Defiant gave me the opportunity. Expect big things from me in the future :), “ he wrote.

—Field Level Media