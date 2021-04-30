Dragons, Dynasty capture big wins in OWL East play

The Guangzhou Charge, Seoul Dynasty and Shanghai Dragons picked up wins on Friday as the Overwatch League Eastern region teams attempt to qualify for the May Melee tournament.

The Dragons (2-1) had to claw back from a 1-2 deficit to take a 3-2 series win against an upstart Hangzhou Spark (0-3). The Dragons started hot with a 2-0 win on Nepal, but the Spark were quick to respond, taking Volskaya Industries 4-2 on the back of some impressive firepower from DPS Yangjie “Shy” Zheng.

This series marked Shy putting the rest of the league on notice as he continued to tear through the Dragons as Ashe, leading Hangzhou to a 3-0 win on King’s Row in Game 3.

But with their backs to the wall, the Dragons came roaring back with a quick 1-0 full-hold on Havana to send the series to a tiebreaker map on Busan. There, Shanghai support Min-chul “IZaYaKI” Kim dominated on Zenyatta. The Dragons took Busan 2-0 to prevent the upset and keep their May Melee hopes alive.

In other Friday action, the Dynasty (2-1) took a big step toward qualifying for the tournament with a 3-0 win over the New York Excelsior (1-2). While the Excelsior enjoyed a strong performance from support Sung-hyeon “JJoNak” Bang, Dynasty support Young-wan “Creative” Kim was even better, outdueling the former MVP throughout the series.

Seoul started with a 2-0 win on Lijiang Tower, followed by a 2-1 victory on Hanamura in Game 2. The Excelsior were at risk of getting blown out in Game 3 on Eichenwalde, with the Dynasty playing double-bubble dive on defense, but they managed to get some momentum going. It wasn’t enough, though, giving the Dynasty the 3-2 map win to secure the sweep.

Finally, the Charge (1-2) picked up their first win of the season in a sweep of the Los Angeles Valiant (0-3). This series was sloppy from both sides, but the Charge outfought the Valiant, thanks in large part to player of the match Young-seo “KariV” Park. The Charge started the series with a 2-1 win on Ilios, then took Hanamura 1-0 in a full-hold to go up 2-0 at the break. Guangzhou then sealed the series with a 2-1 win on Eichenwalde.

Week 3 of the Overwatch League continues on Friday with three matches from the Western region:

Boston Uprising vs London Spitfire

San Francisco Shock vs Florida Mayhem

Toronto Defiant vs Washington Justice

Overwatch League standings, with win-loss record and map differential

1. Philadelphia Fusion (East), 4-0, +9

2. Houston Outlaws (West), 4-0, +7

3. Washington Justice (West), 3-0, +6

4. Chengdu Hunters (East), 3-1, +6

5. Florida Mayhem (West), 2-0, +4

6. Toronto Defiant (West), 2-0, +3

7. Seoul Dynasty (East), 2-1, +4

8. Shanghai Dragons (East), 2-1, +1

9. Dallas Fuel (West), 2-2, +2

10. Los Angeles Gladiators (West), 2-2, +2

11. San Francisco Shock (West), 1-1, +1

12. Atlanta Reign (West), 1-2, even

T13. Guangzhou Charge (East), 1-2, -3

T13. Paris Eternal (West), 1-2, -3

15. New York Excelsior (East), 1-2, -4

16. London Spitfire (West), 0-2, -6

17. Hangzhou Spark (East), 0-3, -5

T18. Los Angeles Valiant (East), 0-3, -8

T18. Boston Uprising (West), 0-3, -8

20. Vancouver Titans (West), 0-4, -8

