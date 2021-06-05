Gladiators, Shock and Justice notch June Joust wins

The final week of June Joust qualifiers continued on Friday with the Los Angeles Gladiators, San Francisco Shock and Washington Justice picking up wins.

The main event of the day saw the Washington Justice (5-2, 5 points) dominate a strong team in the Florida Mayhem (4-4, 5 points) in a 3-0 series sweep. The win helps the Justice keep their June Joust hopes alive, while the loss eliminates the Mayhem, who posted a top-four finish in the May Melee, from June Joust contention.

The Justice had struggled in their previous matches, but on Friday they had star DPS Gui-un “Decay” Jang rejoin the starting lineup. Decay’s presence emboldened the rest of Washington, which played with great energy in their 2-0 win on Oasis to start the series.

The Justice would keep their energy rolling into Game 2 on Temple of Anubis, running Florida over in the pseudo-GOATs mirror match in a 2-1 win. By the time the Mayhem were ready to experiment with other team comps, the Justice had full control of the series, and finished things off with a 3-1 win on Eichenwalde.

In other Friday action, the Los Angeles Gladiators (5-2, 5 points) took down the Boston Uprising (3-5, 3 points) with a 3-1 victory to take control of the first seed for the June Joust. Boston started strong with a 2-0 win on Oasis, but Los Angeles would be quick to respond, taking Temple of Anubis 2-1.

Led by veteran DPS Ji-hyeok “birdring” Kim’s Reaper, the Gladiators punished Boston for only running the pseudo-GOATs composition, outbrawling them on Eichenwalde for a 2-1 win before wrapping the series up with a 2-1 win on Dorado.

The San Francisco Shock (6-1, 6 points) dominated the Vancouver Titans (0-7, 0 points) in a 3-0 sweep. The Shock cruised to a 2-0 win on Lijiang Tower, a 1-0 win on Hanamura and a 3-0 win on Hollywood, pitching a perfect shutout in their win.

The OWL teams are competing in three weeks of matches to determine qualification for the June Joust’s double-elimination playoff brackets, which will be contested June 6-12.

The top six teams from the West and the top four teams from the East will make the initial playoff rounds. Two teams from each region will advance to the double-elimination final playoff round.

June Joust qualifiers continue on Saturday with six matches:

Los Angeles Valiant vs Philadelphia Fusion (East)

Guangzhou Charge vs Seoul Dynasty (East)

Chengdu Hunters vs Hangzhou Spark (East)

Paris Eternal vs Los Angeles Gladiators (West)

Vancouver Titans vs Dallas Fuel (West)

San Francisco Shock vs Washington Justice (West)

Overwatch League standings by region, with win-loss record, map differential and league points

West:

1. Houston Outlaws, 7-1, +12, 7

2. Dallas Fuel, 4-3, +4, 7

3. San Francisco Shock, 6-1, +12, 6

4. Los Angeles Gladiators, 5-2, +9, 5

5. Washington Justice, 5-2, +6, 5

6. Florida Mayhem, 4-4, -1, 5

7. Atlanta Reign, 4-4, +5, 4

8. Toronto Defiant, 4-4, -3, 4

9. Paris Eternal, 3-4, -3, 3

10. Boston Uprising, 3-5, -4, 3

11. Vancouver Titans, 0-7, -17, 0

12. London Spitfire, 0-8, -20, 0

East:

1. Shanghai Dragons, 6-2, +9, 8

2. Philadelphia Fusion, 5-2, +8, 5

3. Seoul Dynasty, 5-2, +8, 5

4. Hangzhou Spark, 4-3, +6, 4

5. Chengdu Hunters, 4-3, +4, 4

6. New York Excelsior, 3-5, -6, 3

7. Guangzhou Charge, 2-5, -9, 2

8. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-7, -20,

--By Noah Waltzer, Field Level Media